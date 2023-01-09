Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Bo Dallas Future With WWE
Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was reported backstage at WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama as speculation continues over a return. With the often touted speculation that he is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, recent reports have suggested that the wearer of the mask does so backstage as well as in the ring.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Reacts To His WWE RAW Return
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. His current stint in WWE is undoubtedly his best one yet, as WWE finally realized just how dominant Lashley could be if he is booked right. Lashley was also absent from WWE television for a while as part of his current storyline. He finally returned on RAW this week and has now reacted to his return.
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin's Big Boast On WWE Raw Regarding Roman Reigns Is True
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly indomitable force in WWE since his reemergence in the Summer of 2020. In the time since his return, he has not been pinned. Though he has faced losses in tag team action and via disqualification, no one has been able to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Full List Of Confirmed Royal Rumble Participants
The field for the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match is beginning to take shape. On the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, Seth Rollins trolled fans by walking out on crutches, seemingly selling the "knee injury" he suffered in a match against Austin Theory the previous week. However, Rollins would ultimately use the crutches as a guitar with his theme music playing in the background, which confirmed he's not dealing with a legitimate injury.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
rajah.com
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/10/2023)
WWE NXT is back with their New Year's Evil special event tonight. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed lineup that includes a 20-woman battle royal title eliminator with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Palmer vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail.
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
News On WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary Show Having Strong Ticket Sales
WWE will be holding the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the company is looking to load up the show from top to bottom, which first appeared on television on January 11th, 1993. According to WrestleTix, the...
rajah.com
AXS TV Officially Announces Broadcast Schedule Of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, their complete broadcast schedule of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning today, January 12 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also revealed on the press release that tonight's NJPW On AXS TV broadcast will feature the return of Kenny Omega as he battles Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The January 19th as well as the January 26th and February 2nd episodes of NJPW On AXS TV were announced as well.
rajah.com
Update On Legends Appearing On The 30th Anniversary Special Of WWE RAW
According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman are scheduled to make an appearance on the 30th Anniversary special episode of WWE RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE has reportedly been working on plans for a major...
rajah.com
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed
We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The television tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Butcher and The Blade and Top Flight's Darius Martin and Dante Martin in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
