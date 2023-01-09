ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBBJ

Dr. Danielle Shutes to join Tyson Learning Center in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Dr. Danielle Shutes has been named Center Director of Tyson Learning Center. A partnership between Tyson Foods and KinderCare, the Tyson Learning Center is the new child care facility that will support workers at Tyson Food’s Humboldt plant. A news release states Dr. Shutes brings...
HUMBOLDT, TN
utm.edu

Alisha Melton named Research, Outreach and Economic Development executive director

Alisha Melton has been named executive director of the University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Research, Outreach and Economic Development. The announcement was made Jan. 11 in a university message to faculty and staff by Dr. Keith Carver, university chancellor. The Dresden, Tennessee, native has led the office as interim executive director since October 2021. Her appointment is effective immediately.
utm.edu

Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building opens

The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
MARTIN, TN
WREG

Hundreds attend funeral for veteran unclaimed by family

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Families receive free food in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

JPD camera program aimed at solving crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Police apprehend suspect at local hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

