Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Dr. Danielle Shutes to join Tyson Learning Center in Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Dr. Danielle Shutes has been named Center Director of Tyson Learning Center. A partnership between Tyson Foods and KinderCare, the Tyson Learning Center is the new child care facility that will support workers at Tyson Food’s Humboldt plant. A news release states Dr. Shutes brings...
utm.edu
Alisha Melton named Research, Outreach and Economic Development executive director
Alisha Melton has been named executive director of the University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Research, Outreach and Economic Development. The announcement was made Jan. 11 in a university message to faculty and staff by Dr. Keith Carver, university chancellor. The Dresden, Tennessee, native has led the office as interim executive director since October 2021. Her appointment is effective immediately.
utm.edu
Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building opens
The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
Hundreds attend funeral for veteran unclaimed by family
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
WTVCFOX
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/11/23 – 1/12/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/12/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
68, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. 7:14 a.m. – 708 East Main St., East Chester Elementary, lightning strike to fire panel. January 4, 2023. 9:34 a.m. – 2785 Old Jackson Road, Jones Underground, water...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex
The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
thunderboltradio.com
Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
actionnews5.com
K-9 police dog ‘Ole Boy’ retires from Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - After serving eight faithful years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), K-9 officer Aryzain, also known as “Ole Boy,” has hung up his “boots” and will enjoy his time in the comfort of his home, Sheriff Shannon Beasley announced Tuesday.
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
Comments / 0