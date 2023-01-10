Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid sends important message to players ahead of playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be able to use one thing that most of the other playoff teams won’t, and that is experience. Well, some teams in the playoffs have experience, but there aren’t any that have more than the Chiefs. Since 2018, only one of the current...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario
A neutral site may host the 2023 AFC Championship Game due to very unique circumstances. If Kansas City plays Buffalo in the AFC Championship, then the game won’t be held at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills didn’t play a full 18-game season this year. That, of course, was due to the fact that their game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
NFL World Reacts To Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game Location
In the event that a neutral site AFC Championship Game is played, it will be held in the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The potential for a neutral site game is a ramification of the canceled Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. ...
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
FOX Sports
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
Can Blue Cowboys Break Losing Streaks vs. Tom Brady & Road Playoffs?
Dallas' drought, Doncic's durability, rise of the robots and The Freak's faltering ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
atozsports.com
Chiefs slightly disrespected by national media outlet before playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of only having to play two games to get to the Super Bowl, that is if they win those two. That is why the regular season matters so much. That is why every game matters so much – to have that bye week in the payoffs.
FOX Sports
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Comments / 0