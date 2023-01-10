Read full article on original website
Brown County Youth Fair Crowns Tuesday Champions
The Brown County Youth Fair was a busy place on Tuesday with the Rabbit Show, breeding shows for lambs, goats and swine and the Ag Mechanics competition. Check out THIS LINK to Brownwoodnews.com where Derrick Stuckly has photo galleries from each event and complete results from each event held on Tuesday.
BHS announces December Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their December 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
Carolyn ‘Cary’ Sue May
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, age 56, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Cary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brown County 4-H News: Jan. 12
16 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day. 17 – Consumer Decision Making Information Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 22 – 4-H Photography Information Meeting 3:00pm at the Extension Office. CONSUMER DECISION MAKING INFORMATIONAL MEETING. Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart...
Bonnie Fay Crawford
Bonnie Fay (Woods) Crawford took her first breath on June 27, 1942 and took her last breath on January 5, 2023. She was 80 years old. Bonnie was born in San Saba, TX to Jack and Mary Woods, was a fraternal twin with her brother Johnny, and had eight siblings. Bonnie married Auydane “Dick” Crawford on July 31, 1956, when she was 14 years old. Bonnie and Dick had nine children, and for many years traveled across the country following work. Bonnie and Dick eventually settled back home in San Saba, TX. Bonnie worked a majority of her life in care-giving roles at the San Saba Nursing Home, including cook, kitchen manager, nurse’s aid, and medication aid. After Dick’s debilitating stroke in 1990, Bonnie continued to care for her husband in the nursing home where she worked. Following her retirement, Bonnie moved several times to live with or near almost all of her children. They count it a blessing to have spent extended time with her. Bonnie liked playing games and was highly competitive. She especially enjoyed bingo, cards, and in her latter years completing puzzles. One of the most special experiences Bonnie had was taking a vacation to Hawaii with her best friend, Mary Steele. Bonnie fancied herself a Mrs. Fix-It and had fun using power tools and doing home renovation projects. This always made her children a little nervous. Her family will always savor the taste and memory of her homemade biscuits and fried taters.
Lions soccer opens Lubbock tournament with 3-1 win over Snyder
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions halted a string of three straight one-goal losses with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday to open play in the Lubbock soccer tournament. The Lions (2-3) received two goals from Noah Barron, while Junior Martinez tacked on a goal as well. Brownwood will resume...
Brownwood tennis opens spring season with 8-3 win at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Brownwood High tennis team opened its spring campaign with an 8-3 victory over Copperas Cove Tuesday. Wins belonged to Peter Le (6-0, 6-2 over Daniel Olatunji) and River Prado (6-0, 6-0 over Seth Smith) in boys singles; Madeleine Goff (6-1, 6-0 over Georgia Montgomery) and Ashlyn Bundick (6-0, 6-0 over Shania Lee) in girls singles; Tyler Mitchell and Eric Waldrop (6-3, 6-3 over Dakota Sanders and William Smith) and Eric Smith and Wesley Goodrich (6-2, 6-2 over Matteo Stingari and Prokop Svancer) in boys doubles; Raylei Hickey and Emma Delgado (6-1, 6-7[4], 10-5 over Fatima Punzalan and Milena Robles) in girls doubles; and Trine Baugh and Jazzmyn Sanchez (6-3, 6-1 over Christian Heise and Vivian Palafox) in mixed doubles.
DIANE ADAMS: Mystery of a lost Spanish stirrup
Sometime in 1920, “north of San Saba, near the banks of the Colorado River” (somewhere slightly Southeast of Indian Creek, maybe near Regency Bridge, I am guessing) an iron stirrup of Spanish origin was discovered lying in the grass near the river.The artifact, at least at that date, still bore scroll and flower decorations on its outer side. At one time it was part of a collection of artifacts owned by author and local historian Leona Banister Bruce.
HPU, area school districts establish guaranteed acceptance program
Howard Payne University and representatives of the seven independent school districts in Brown County recently announced the launch of a partnership to provide automatic acceptance to the university for high-achieving students from high schools in the area. Participating ISDs are those of Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Early, May and Zephyr.
Leah Ann Geer
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Barbara Denhart
A graveside funeral service for Barbara Denhart, age 82, of Bangs, will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Barbara passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Brownwood. Barbara Ruth Robertson was born on October 27, 1940,...
Milton Garrett
Milton Garrett, age 86, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A memorial service is currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
TexasBank sets up account to benefit family that lost everything in house fire
TexasBank issued the following information late Wednesday:. Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason who is 3 have lost everything in a house. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
HPU to feature Dr. Clark Elliston at Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics
Howard Payne University’s 15th Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics will feature guest speaker Dr. Clark Elliston, associate professor of religion and philosophy at Schreiner University in Kerrville. Dr. Elliston also serves as the director of that institution’s Honors Program. The lectures, which are free to the public, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, and 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, in the Richard and Wanda Jackson Conference Room of HPU’s Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center.
Brown County Legislative Day scheduled for Feb. 8
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
Joyce Day
Joyce Lucille Day, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Greenleaf Cemetery, officiated by Tony King. Joyce was born April 25, 1937 to Carrol...
Robert Dale Smith
Funeral service for Robert Dale Smith, 58 of Stephenville, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lions drop fourth straight, 63-49 at Jayton, as pre-district concludes
JAYTON – The Brownwood Lions continue to search for the answers to land them back in the win column as they suffered a fourth straight defeat, 63-49 to Jayton in Tuesday’s pre-district finale. The Lions (10-11) trailed Jayton by a 9-8 count after one quarter, 25-10 at halftime,...
Lady Lions soccer bounces back with 1-0 home victory over Marble Falls
The Brownwood Lady Lions shook off their first loss of the season, a 4-1 setback at the hands of Wimberley in the finale of the Alvarado tournament Saturday, and returned to the win column with a 1-0 triumph over Marble Falls Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. Molly Oliver accounted...
City and TSTC to Negotiate Re-Acquisition of Property at 305 Booker Street
During their meeting Tuesday morning, January 10, the Brownwood City Council authorized the City Manager and City Attorney to present a draft contract to Texas State Technical College of Brownwood to enter into negotiations for the re-acquisition of property at 305 Booker Street. According to a previous story on Brownwoodnews.com...
