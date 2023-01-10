Read full article on original website
Related
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
How to stay safe in your mobile home during a tornado
About 54% of home tornado fatalities occur in mobile or manufactured homes. For those who can’t leave to find shelter, here are tips on how to make those homes safer.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video of Raging California Flood While Sheltering in Place
The TV personality asked everyone to stay safe and 'to be nicer to Mother Nature, because Mother Nature's not happy with us.'
Rescuers search for a 5-year-old swept away by floodwaters in California storms
More than 100,000 customers were without power and millions were under flood warnings as powerful storms continue to hit California. The death toll from recent storms is now up to 17.
President Joe Biden declares federal emergency for SLO County, 13 others due to storm
The emergency declaration frees up to $5 million in federal assistance for California.
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
California braces for more 'brutal' flooding and mudslides as experts warn it won't quench historic drought
Parts of drought-plagued California are facing an onslaught of powerful storms to start the new year, bringing flooding rainfall and even mud and debris flows to the state.
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Major Storm Rocks California, Bringing Flooding and Landslides
Landslides and flooding are closing roadways all across California as heavy rains hit the state. Additionally, more downpours, flooding, and mudslides are expected this weekend. All as the inclement weather over the state continues to bring storms into the new year. A series of massive storms are poised to pass...
natureworldnews.com
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
California's dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not reversed the deeply rooted, decades-long aridification of the state. But there may be a way to hang on to the water.
Bomb Cyclone to Hit California Days After Deadly Floods
Certain parts of the state will be at increased risk due to the lingering effects of the previous major storm over New Year's weekend.
Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state
Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.At least 17 people have been killed amid the extreme conditions, according to local news reports, and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesVehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits CaliforniaCalifornia resident paddleboards through flooded street amid devastating storms
BBC
Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms
A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
Ellen DeGeneres Documents Montecito Flooding Amid Emergency Evacuations
DeGeneres, who was told to shelter in place as her property is on higher ground, filmed a torrential creek and urged everyone "to be nicer to Mother Nature."
Comments / 0