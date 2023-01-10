ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state

Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.At least 17 people have been killed amid the extreme conditions, according to local news reports, and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesVehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits CaliforniaCalifornia resident paddleboards through flooded street amid devastating storms
Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms

A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
