Florida State

Major Disney anniversaries to commemorate in 2023

The Walt Disney Company‘s 100th-anniversary celebration may be getting all the attention, but there are a lot of other Disney milestones to commemorate in 2023. As Disney World finally winds down its 50th-anniversary celebration on March 31, Animal Kingdom will be gearing up for its 25th anniversary and Tokyo Disneyland will be getting ready to mark its 40th.
Refurbishments, closings coming to Disney World in January 2023

The start of the year is good time for some refurbishments at Disney World, in addition, one attraction and one store will be closing this January 2023 forever. On Jan. 2, 2023, at Disney Springs, the Sosa Family Cigar Co. store will be will closing permanently. And Jan. 22 will be the last day Splash Mountain will be in operation before closing or a lengthy makeover to a Princess and the Frog attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.
UPDATE: Disney After Hours ticket sales for 2023

Disney After Hours returns to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios this month for the first time since COVID-19. The extra ticketed event lets guests in the theme park for three extra hours after the park closes, offering shorter wait times for attractions and ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts stationed throughout the park.
11 new attractions, restaurants coming to Disney World in 2023

There’s a number of attraction, restaurants and stores that were expected to open in 2022 at Walt Disney World but were pushed back to 2023, and there are just a handful of new things so far announced for this year. One big thing we have not been privy to...
4 big attraction refurbishments begin today at Walt Disney World

Four big attraction refurbishments begin today – Jan. 9 – at Walt Disney World, one at Magic Kingdom, another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the fourth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Annual refurbishments are a standard process as rides need to...
Chef Mickey’s moving back to buffet from family-style dining

The buffet is coming back. Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World will be returning to a buffet from family-style dining on March 1, 2023. According to an announcement from Disney: “Now through February 28, this restaurant offers family-style dining. The buffet experience will return on March 1. Check back soon to view the buffet menu.”
Disney World reminds guests to behave in new website ‘Courtesy’ area

Disney has added a courtesy reminder to its Walt Disney World website after a number of fights and altercations have been captured and shared on social media. In recent months there have been altercations and fights shared on social media ranging from family confrontations, vacation meltdowns, line rage, and all out rudeness.
3 Disney World changes coming to help save money and time

Walt Disney World today announced a trio of changes aimed at improving the guest experience and help save a little money. Disney announced that it will be relaxing its park reservation requirements for passholders who visit after 2 p.m., will be adding ride photos to Disney Genie+ and is reinstating free self-parking to guests staying at Disney resorts.
‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3

It’s coming back. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” is retunring to the Magic Kingdom on April 3 featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A., according to Disney. The current fireworks show, “Disney Enchantment,” was introduced for the 50th anniversary celebration of Magic Kingdom on Oct. 1,...
Roundup Rodeo BBQ opening in Spring 2023 at Hollywood Studios

The long-awaited Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studio will now open in the spring of 2023, Disney announced. The restaurant was originally announced to open in 2022 with Jessie’s Trading Post, which will be full of “the coolest toys and finest souvenirs,” merchandise shop to open. Nothing more has been announced on Jessie’s Trading Post.
Merchandise coming to 2023 Walt Disney World Marthon weekend

The 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place the weekend of Jan. 4-8, 2023, and the merchandise will feature a 90’s retro vibe. In addition to the may t-shirts and sweathshirts, the merch includes logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets, and a Loungefly backpack.
The complete schedule during EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023

The schedule of the artists appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been released for the entire festival taking place Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase and sell their works at a variety of special tents that...
Photos: Beni the Okapi makes first appearance on Disney Savanna

Beni, the okapi calf born in July at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, is now spending time with his mom on the Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. The four-foot tall, 230 pound calf was seen staying close to mom as he starts to become more independent. Beni is the first calf of mom Olivia and dad Elombe, and his birth was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan which ensures the responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species in managed care.
So long to the Harmonious barges in EPCOT World Showcase lagoon

When Disney World first announced the “Harmonious” nighttime show at EPCOT in they touted how this would be one of the largest shows ever created for a Disney park. The should would have five giant barges to be used for projections, pyrotechnics and water screens at night. During...
Complete list of food booths coming to 2023 EPCOT arts festival

Part of the art that will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starting in January 2023 involve eat and drink. There will be 16 food studios offering a number of creative culinary masterpieces from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. The menus will be released later. Here...
