Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll
Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
Black College Football HOF Classic ’23 game announced
The 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic features a CIAA-SIAC matchup once again. The post Black College Football HOF Classic ’23 game announced appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
DeMeco Ryans keeping focus on Saturday’s playoff game in coaching clamor
For DeMeco Ryans, it’s first things first. The Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco’s defensive coordinator as each NFL team seeks its next head coach, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, and the Carolina Panthers did the same on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Atlanta selected to host potential AFC title game
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, they’ll play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on Thursday. The conference championship contest normally would be hosted by the higher-seeded team, but NFL owners passed a resolution on Friday for a contingency plan allowing the AFC title game to be moved to a neutral site to address what the league called “potential competitive inequities.”
WATCH: Brusier Flint Press Conference Ahead of Tennessee Matchup
Kentucky basketball associate to the head coach and assistant Bruiser Flint spoke to reporters on Friday morning ahead of the Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Flint spoke on the mentality of the team, Oscar Tshiebwe's lapses on the defensive end ...
‘Daggers to the pigs!’: Listen to Alabama radio’s incredible call in Tide’s win at Arkansas
Fans who enjoyed ESPN’s improvised experiment letting college basketball analysts Jay Bilas and Jimmy Dykes handle play-by-play duties during Alabama’s 84-69 win at Arkansas sadly missed out another classic call from Tide’s home broadcast team. Fresh off of finishing his substitute work as Bama football’s radio host...
Former Alabama standout scores his first NBA points
Keon Ellis scored his first points as an NBA player during the Sacramento Kings’ 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The former Alabama standout dropped in a 26-foot shot for 3 points with 22 seconds to play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as the Kings improved to 22-18 for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Texas high school football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment
A Texas high school coach is on leave after some of his football players were hospitalized because they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment. Rockwall-Heath High School head football coach John Harrell is now on leave, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.
LSU’s Olivia Dunne’s presence disrupts gymnastics meet, increased security coming
Olivia Dunne’s followers have caught up to her. The LSU gymnast - and TikTok influencer with more than 6.7 million followers - caused quite the stir at the team’s season opener at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City last Friday. A group of young men holding...
Brian Robinson Jr.: ‘I have so much to look forward to’
Nineteen weeks after being shot twice, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. told reporters in the Commanders locker room of his first NFL season: “I had a lot of fun.”. And the former Alabama ball-carrier is looking forward to starting Season No. 2 on time and fully healthy after...
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren leaves for job with Chicago Bears
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been hired by the NFL’s Chicago Bears, a somewhat surprising move by one of college athletics’ most-powerful figures. The 59-year-old Warren will serve as the Bears’ president and CEO, following the retirement of long-time president Ted Phillips. He previously spent more than 20 years in NFL front offices, most recently as Minnesota Vikings COO from 2015-19.
