Fort Worth, TX

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll

Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Atlanta selected to host potential AFC title game

If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, they’ll play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on Thursday. The conference championship contest normally would be hosted by the higher-seeded team, but NFL owners passed a resolution on Friday for a contingency plan allowing the AFC title game to be moved to a neutral site to address what the league called “potential competitive inequities.”
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Former Alabama standout scores his first NBA points

Keon Ellis scored his first points as an NBA player during the Sacramento Kings’ 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The former Alabama standout dropped in a 26-foot shot for 3 points with 22 seconds to play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as the Kings improved to 22-18 for the 2022-23 NBA season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Brian Robinson Jr.: ‘I have so much to look forward to’

Nineteen weeks after being shot twice, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. told reporters in the Commanders locker room of his first NFL season: “I had a lot of fun.”. And the former Alabama ball-carrier is looking forward to starting Season No. 2 on time and fully healthy after...
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren leaves for job with Chicago Bears

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been hired by the NFL’s Chicago Bears, a somewhat surprising move by one of college athletics’ most-powerful figures. The 59-year-old Warren will serve as the Bears’ president and CEO, following the retirement of long-time president Ted Phillips. He previously spent more than 20 years in NFL front offices, most recently as Minnesota Vikings COO from 2015-19.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

