Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
Alabama, Auburn prep for class of 2024 with weekend junior visits
The latest NCAA dead period ends Thursday, opening a “contact period” where coaches can make in-person visits and host players. With the December early signing period (mostly) in the rearview for Alabama and Auburn football’s recruiting staff, attention turns to the next cycle and the crop of current juniors that are likely to dominate headlines throughout the year.
Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
Former Alabama standout scores his first NBA points
Keon Ellis scored his first points as an NBA player during the Sacramento Kings’ 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The former Alabama standout dropped in a 26-foot shot for 3 points with 22 seconds to play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as the Kings improved to 22-18 for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dead at 64: ‘The toughest player I’ve ever coached’
Charles White, the USC running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Atlanta selected to host potential AFC title game
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, they’ll play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on Thursday. The conference championship contest normally would be hosted by the higher-seeded team, but NFL owners passed a resolution on Friday for a contingency plan allowing the AFC title game to be moved to a neutral site to address what the league called “potential competitive inequities.”
DeMeco Ryans keeping focus on Saturday’s playoff game in coaching clamor
For DeMeco Ryans, it’s first things first. The Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco’s defensive coordinator as each NFL team seeks its next head coach, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, and the Carolina Panthers did the same on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Injured Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘The man will be there’
Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni gave his players Monday off after the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 22-16 on Sunday to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a bye through the postseason’s first round this weekend. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts came in any way to...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: Second chance bet credits up to $2,000 for NBA on TNT Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is sinking its roots in Ohio and one of the top welcome promotions on the market is our PointsBet promo code,...
Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
