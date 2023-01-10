ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
AL.com

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama, Auburn prep for class of 2024 with weekend junior visits

The latest NCAA dead period ends Thursday, opening a “contact period” where coaches can make in-person visits and host players. With the December early signing period (mostly) in the rearview for Alabama and Auburn football’s recruiting staff, attention turns to the next cycle and the crop of current juniors that are likely to dominate headlines throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Former Alabama standout scores his first NBA points

Keon Ellis scored his first points as an NBA player during the Sacramento Kings’ 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The former Alabama standout dropped in a 26-foot shot for 3 points with 22 seconds to play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as the Kings improved to 22-18 for the 2022-23 NBA season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Atlanta selected to host potential AFC title game

If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, they’ll play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on Thursday. The conference championship contest normally would be hosted by the higher-seeded team, but NFL owners passed a resolution on Friday for a contingency plan allowing the AFC title game to be moved to a neutral site to address what the league called “potential competitive inequities.”
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy