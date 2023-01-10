Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith: Steve Wilks should be HC
Support from both current and former Carolina Panthers players just keeps coming in for Steve Wilks. And now, Torrey Smith has joined the party. The retired wide receiver tweeted on Monday that Wilks deserves to be named the next head coach of the franchise—stating he’s already done something that many men in this league have failed to do.
Panthers named potential trade fit for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Derek Carr said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, extending his love and gratitude to the fans and franchise he spent the last nine years of his life with. And soon enough, he’ll be saying hello to new fans and a new franchise. But where?. NFL.com lead...
Yardbarker
Panthers and Texans set to interview 'hottest candidate' on head coach market
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are among a trio of organizations set to speak with one of the most sought-after talents on the head coaching market, however, it is probably not who you are thinking of. The Panthers and Texans have some major voids to fill in their organizations....
