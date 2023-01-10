The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.

