ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game

The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
GEORGIA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

The World Wants Alabama

The College Football Playoff has hit a new low. Georgia's dominant win of 65-7 over TCU in the National Championship has brought in the worst TV ratings for a National Championship in the CFP and BCS era. The game averaged 17.2 million viewers which is significantly lower than both the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
AL.com

Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban

Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll

Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

John Metchie III: ‘It’s amazing what he’s done to this point’

Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III missed his entire NFL rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in July. But with Metchie looking “better now than he did when we drafted him,” the Houston Texans think he might be ready to get back on the field when the team starts its offseason program in April.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy