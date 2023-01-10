Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
saturdaytradition.com
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
The World Wants Alabama
The College Football Playoff has hit a new low. Georgia's dominant win of 65-7 over TCU in the National Championship has brought in the worst TV ratings for a National Championship in the CFP and BCS era. The game averaged 17.2 million viewers which is significantly lower than both the...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Auburn basketball loses starter to injury
The Auburn Tigers lose one of their starters to injury vs Ole Miss.
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban
Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
Scarbinsky: Is it really a championship if you don’t beat Bama along the way?
This is an opinion column. Blame Robert Neyland. The Tennessee football coaching legend set the standard for setting Alabama football as the standard against which all others should be measured. Back in 1934, the General got poetic about it and put it like this: “You never know what a football player is made of until he plays Alabama.”
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dead at 64: ‘The toughest player I’ve ever coached’
Charles White, the USC running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
2023 Auburn football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Auburn football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. UMass Sept. 9 at California Sept. 16 vs. Samford Sept. 23 at Texas A&M Sept. 30 vs. Georgia Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 at LSU Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Nov. 11 at Arkansas Nov. 18 vs. New ...
Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll
Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh
As contract negotiations continue, University of Michigan president Santa Ono issues statement on Jim Harbaugh.
Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott
Auburn fans need to be excited about what they are getting in Tyler Scott.
John Metchie III: ‘It’s amazing what he’s done to this point’
Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III missed his entire NFL rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in July. But with Metchie looking “better now than he did when we drafted him,” the Houston Texans think he might be ready to get back on the field when the team starts its offseason program in April.
Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1