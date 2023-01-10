Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff's deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where the woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

Homicide investigators and deputies were at the intersection investigating the woman's death when they saw the man walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the woman's body was discovered, sheriff's officials said. The access road was private and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office identified Alon Foster, 44, as the man who deputies shot.

Foster produced a knife when he was contacted by deputies and they attempted to detain him safely, the officials said. He was shot when he advanced toward the deputies.

The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49.

Both Foster and Ashley were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were working to determine if there was a connection between them, the officials said.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about either incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org.