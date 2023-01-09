Read full article on original website
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb to Honor Two Public Servants during MLK Celebration
Dr. Thomas L. Coleman and Santiago Marquez to be recognized. Two local public servants will be recognized for their humanitarian work on Friday, Jan. 13, during DeKalb County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration program. The program, titled “Cultivating a Beloved Community,” will be Friday, Jan. 13, from...
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb County to Open Warming Centers Jan. 13-15
DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for three nights from Jan. 13-15, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to Meet Jan. 12
The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted in person at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30032. Public comments may be made in person or...
