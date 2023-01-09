What are some of your company’s most important (or interesting) projects and plans for 2023?. Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i. One way we’re doing this is by ensuring we meet people’s needs in their own neighborhoods. We have more than a dozen Straub Medical Center clinics across the state and in 2022, we broke ground on a new clinic at the Town Center of Mililani. This 24,000-square-foot clinic will be triple the size of our existing clinic and will offer expanded primary care, new urgent care and specialty care services. It will be HPH’s largest clinic to date.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO