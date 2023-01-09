Read full article on original website
Hawaii Agency Is Racing ‘Against The Clock’ To Build New Preschools
The head of the new state school construction agency is asking the Legislature to fund three additional positions to help build and renovate up to 200 preschool classrooms by June 2024. The School Facilities Authority, created in 2020, has $200 million for the task but is off to a slow...
Bill aims at minimum wage tip credits for Hawaii service workers
There's a new proposal in the Hawaii State Senate that would take some wages away from workers who make tips. Those who support the idea say it can help businesses and make restaurants less expensive, while opponents say it unfairly targets workers.
hawaiibusiness.com
Health Care Outlook feat. Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
What are some of your company’s most important (or interesting) projects and plans for 2023?. Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i. One way we’re doing this is by ensuring we meet people’s needs in their own neighborhoods. We have more than a dozen Straub Medical Center clinics across the state and in 2022, we broke ground on a new clinic at the Town Center of Mililani. This 24,000-square-foot clinic will be triple the size of our existing clinic and will offer expanded primary care, new urgent care and specialty care services. It will be HPH’s largest clinic to date.
bigislandgazette.com
Applicants Sought for Hawaii Elections Commission
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has been notified by the State of Hawaiʻi Elections Commission of the need to appoint an individual to the Commission to fill the following vacancy, under the authority conferred by Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 11-7(c):. The unexpired term of...
orangeandbluepress.com
$294 Million Hawaii Tax Refunds Are Coming To Taxpayers’ Doorstep – Are You Qualified?
Tuesday, according to Gov. David Ige, Hawaii taxpayers are expected to get a tax refund of $100 or $300 via direct deposit or by mail next week. Residents who file an income tax return this year are eligible to receive the tax rebate. Those who submitted their returns by July 31 should receive direct deposits by September 21 and mailed rebates by October, according to Ige. Taxpayers who file before December 31 will receive them at a later date.
chaminade.edu
Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café
Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Josh Green discusses proposed rebate, alleviating tax burden and sustainable tourism
Criticism of the organization led to an overhaul ahead of this year's awards show. Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast. Severe damage and life-threatening conditions are being reported in some California towns. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. After careful...
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
hawaiibusiness.com
How the Construction Industry Aims to Tackle Hawai‘i’s Biggest Problems
Petranik: Let’s start with your outlook for the building industry in 2023. Love: I think everybody’s forecasting 2023 to be a transitional year. Higher interest rates will have a chilling effect on the industry, both in the residential and commercial sectors. Projects with secured financing are probably going forward; projects that still need financing are probably going to be relook-ing at budgets and whether the projects are feasible in today’s market or stall for a little bit or maybe a couple of years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hinowdaily.com
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
hawaiibusiness.com
Construction Outlook feat. Swinerton
What are some of your company’s most important (or interesting) projects and plans for 2023?. As we continue to push forward for a prosperous 2023, our mission remains the same: to be the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market we serve, proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. In 2023, our focus will be on the execution of a flagship project bringing the very first distribution center of its kind to Hawai‘i. Our teams will also be working on delivering multiple retail big-box storefronts, as well as various hospitality renovation projects throughout the islands.
southarkansassun.com
Hawaii To Allocate Up To $300 Million Excess Budget For 2023 Tax Rebates
The state of Hawaii has plans to allocate its $300 million excess budget to tax rebates this 2023. However, this tax rebate program will be different from last year because it will cater to middle and low-class residents. Residents of Hawaii can look forward to receiving tax rebates this 2023...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
KITV.com
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
bigislandgazette.com
State & Federal Responders Practice Whale Disentanglement
A dozen or more times each season, humpback whales while on their principal breeding and calving grounds within the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary (sanctuary) or nearby waters get spotted entangled in fishing gear or marine debris. In the worst cases this material can kill the animal. When...
honolulumagazine.com
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into
Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Ukulele Picnic returns in February
Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
