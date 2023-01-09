ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Health Care Outlook feat. Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

What are some of your company’s most important (or interesting) projects and plans for 2023?. Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i. One way we’re doing this is by ensuring we meet people’s needs in their own neighborhoods. We have more than a dozen Straub Medical Center clinics across the state and in 2022, we broke ground on a new clinic at the Town Center of Mililani. This 24,000-square-foot clinic will be triple the size of our existing clinic and will offer expanded primary care, new urgent care and specialty care services. It will be HPH’s largest clinic to date.
Applicants Sought for Hawaii Elections Commission

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has been notified by the State of Hawaiʻi Elections Commission of the need to appoint an individual to the Commission to fill the following vacancy, under the authority conferred by Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 11-7(c):. The unexpired term of...
$294 Million Hawaii Tax Refunds Are Coming To Taxpayers’ Doorstep – Are You Qualified?

Tuesday, according to Gov. David Ige, Hawaii taxpayers are expected to get a tax refund of $100 or $300 via direct deposit or by mail next week. Residents who file an income tax return this year are eligible to receive the tax rebate. Those who submitted their returns by July 31 should receive direct deposits by September 21 and mailed rebates by October, according to Ige. Taxpayers who file before December 31 will receive them at a later date.
Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café

Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
How the Construction Industry Aims to Tackle Hawai‘i’s Biggest Problems

Petranik: Let’s start with your outlook for the building industry in 2023. Love: I think everybody’s forecasting 2023 to be a transitional year. Higher interest rates will have a chilling effect on the industry, both in the residential and commercial sectors. Projects with secured financing are probably going forward; projects that still need financing are probably going to be relook-ing at budgets and whether the projects are feasible in today’s market or stall for a little bit or maybe a couple of years.
Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Construction Outlook feat. Swinerton

What are some of your company’s most important (or interesting) projects and plans for 2023?. As we continue to push forward for a prosperous 2023, our mission remains the same: to be the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market we serve, proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. In 2023, our focus will be on the execution of a flagship project bringing the very first distribution center of its kind to Hawai‘i. Our teams will also be working on delivering multiple retail big-box storefronts, as well as various hospitality renovation projects throughout the islands.
Hawaii To Allocate Up To $300 Million Excess Budget For 2023 Tax Rebates

The state of Hawaii has plans to allocate its $300 million excess budget to tax rebates this 2023. However, this tax rebate program will be different from last year because it will cater to middle and low-class residents. Residents of Hawaii can look forward to receiving tax rebates this 2023...
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
State & Federal Responders Practice Whale Disentanglement

A dozen or more times each season, humpback whales while on their principal breeding and calving grounds within the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary (sanctuary) or nearby waters get spotted entangled in fishing gear or marine debris. In the worst cases this material can kill the animal. When...
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into

Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī  has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
Ukulele Picnic returns in February

Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
