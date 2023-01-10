Ocean Beach Clear to Remain Closed for Repairs After Days of High Surf.

Damage to Ocean Beach Pier. Courtesy San Diego Lifeguards

The Ocean Beach Pier will remain closed “until further notice” after several days of high surf damaged the popular pier.

The pier was closed at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday as an approaching Pacific storm pushed waves increasingly higher, eventually reaching 12 feet on Friday.

“The heavy surf and tide on Jan. 6 caused damage which will have to be repaired before it’s re-opened,” the San Diego Lifeguards service said in a tweet over the weekend.

Lifeguards shared photos showing damaged railings and electric lines on the pier.

According to one media report, the repairs will take several weeks or more.

The pier was closed for four months in 2021 because of damage from high surf.