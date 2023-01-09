ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcpalmsprings.com

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 SoCal Weather

It’s Your SoCal ‘Wednesday Morning’ Weather Briefing!. After a day of rain, wind and mountain snow, today the Coachella Valley mellows-out under a mix of Sun and clouds and near-normal midday high temperatures. High clouds and lower-70s for Thursday and Friday.
KESQ

Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday

Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!. Weak ridging will keep us warm,...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inclement Weather to Return to Inland Region for Weekend

(CNS) – A storm system packed with moisture from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through most of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water

From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Another Round of Winter Weather to Envelop Inland Region

(CNS) – Bands of heavy rain are forecast across the Inland Empire Monday evening and through Tuesday as another winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding. “The rain will spread southward and become locally heavy at times for late tonight...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Mammoth Mountain surpasses last season’s snowfall total

The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Frequent Flooding Frustrates Locals

Backed up roads have left some local drivers frustrated, affecting both residents and businesses who use them on their daily commute. Streets like Ramon Road are busy to begin with, but when rain or wind hits the area, these streets tend to flood causing frustration for drivers and business owners.
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS News

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
PASADENA, CA

