A 50-year-old Utica man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after police say a man was found dead on a front porch. Utica Police said Matthew Johnston approached Utica Fire Station 7 on Park Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an unresponsive man at a residence in the 100 block of Eagle Street. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

UTICA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO