Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS Writing Club inspires students to create
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Meeting twice a month with adviser Smita Ganatra, the Glen Ridge High School Writing Club is a student-directed activity with club members determining how to facilitate the process of writing. Ganatra, who teaches eighth- and ninth-grade English, and is also the middle school yearbook adviser,...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair Art Museum to present exhibit featuring work from vanessa german
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Montclair Art Museum has announced a new exhibition opening in February featuring the work of vanessa german and titled “…please imagine all the things I cannot say…” The show will run from Feb. 11 to June 25 at the museum, 3 S. Mountain Ave. in Montclair.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
NJ Family Seeks Donations For 'British The Titan' With Brain Tumor
Hackensack, NJ - A local Hackensack family is asking for support to help with their seven-year-old son’s medical bills. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. seven-year-old British James woke his mother up vomiting. After assuring his mother that he felt okay James’ mother instructed him to go wash his face in the bathroom, then watched as her son fell after hearing the toilet paper rack collapse. He lost feeling in the left side of his body and was unable to stand. His mother knew something was wrong and called British's father, so they could rush him to the hospital....
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Expert offers advice on how to keep kids who use vape pens safe
NEW YORK -- A terrifying near-death experience with a vape pen in Westchester County is raising more concerns about the dangers of vaping among teenagers.CBS2 spoke with an expert, who explained how parents can keep their kids safe.The ominous scene at New Rochelle High School on Monday sent chills through parents across the area."It's terrifying. I'm so grateful this didn't end in the death of a child. Unbelievable," Mary Monzon said.A student reportedly using a marijuana vape pen collapsed suddenly. Police believe the THC may have been laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.Nurses quickly delivered the antidote Narcan and saved...
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
New Brunswick's Code Blue Program Will No Longer Be Accepting Volunteers
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The city’s Code Blue program, which provides a warming center on nights when temperatures fall below 32 degrees for two hours or more, will no longer be accepting volunteers. Keith Jones II, the director of the city’s Department of Community and Human Services, has told TAPinto New Brunswick that four workers have been hired to oversee the program at Unity Square on Remsen Avenue. New Brunswick is one of four municipalities in Middlesex County to offer Code Blue services, and it is the only one that accepts adults, children and some pets. The New Brunswick Code Blue service does...
N.J. college students collected over 400 pounds — and counting — of plastic waste
In less than four months, Kean University students have collected about 430 pounds of plastic waste, like bubble wrap, pallet wrap and what’s left of single-use plastic bags in New Jersey — but, they’re not done yet. Once they gather about 70 pounds more this spring semester,...
