Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
NJ State Police trooper struck at Parkway crash scene
LAKEWOOD — A state trooper was struck while responding to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday evening. Several vehicles were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes near Exit 88 around 6:40 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Video posted by The Lakewood...
NJ State Police: 2 Caught on Camera Stealing Cameras in Buena Vista Twp.
State troopers are asking for your help identifying two men who were caught on camera allegedly stealing cameras. Police say the duo stole three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township. At approximately 9:00 p.m., on December 19, 2022, two white males entered the store,...
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Pedestrian Killed In Crosswalk On Jersey Shore
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said. The man was visiting from Guyana, Freehold police said. Police responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane.
Can You Get a Ticket in New Jersey for Driving with Your High Beams On?
Every now and again, it becomes necessary to flick on your car's high beams while you're driving to better light your way. But what if you leave them on too long? Can you be pulled over and even ticketed for it in New Jersey?. One of my BIGGEST pet peeves...
Ocean County Probe: Cops Justified In Shooting Attacker
BERKELEY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined that an officer who shot a knife-wielding man was justified in his use of force. The incident happened on August 1, 2021. Stephen M. Carroccia, who was 36 at the time, was at his Stanford Drive home in the Silver Ridge Park East community. A relative called 911, telling police he had been behaving erratically, wandering around neighbors’ yards.
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood
US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Family Who Saw NJ Puppy Abandoned at Airport 1,000 Miles From Home Adopts Her
An adorable 1-year-old pup whose New Jersey owner allegedly tied her up outside an airport 1,000 miles from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast -- has been adopted by a family who spotted her the same day she was abandoned, the animal rescue group that took her in announced Thursday.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vanity License Plate Rejections From New Jersey
In Jersey, we look for any opportunity to speak our minds even if that means paying an extra $50 for that vanity license plate. I must say, some of the rejects are pretty creative. Personalized tags create more work for the Motor Vehicle Commission because they have to approve or...
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
