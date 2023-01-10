ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Crosswalk On Jersey Shore

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said. The man was visiting from Guyana, Freehold police said. Police responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Probe: Cops Justified In Shooting Attacker

BERKELEY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined that an officer who shot a knife-wielding man was justified in his use of force. The incident happened on August 1, 2021. Stephen M. Carroccia, who was 36 at the time, was at his Stanford Drive home in the Silver Ridge Park East community. A relative called 911, telling police he had been behaving erratically, wandering around neighbors’ yards.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Vanity License Plate Rejections From New Jersey

In Jersey, we look for any opportunity to speak our minds even if that means paying an extra $50 for that vanity license plate. I must say, some of the rejects are pretty creative. Personalized tags create more work for the Motor Vehicle Commission because they have to approve or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
Rock 104.1

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

