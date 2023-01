SOUTH FLORIDA – Sidelined for two years due to COVID-19, the Reggae Meets Soul show returns to South Florida on March 18. It will be the third staging and like its predecessors in 2018 and 2019, takes place at Coral Springs Center For The Performing Arts. Rhythm And Blues group, Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Kashief Lindo and J C Lodge are confirmed acts.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO