If there’s anything in the world that can both unite and divide the Region more than sports, it’s yet to be discovered. The community of Northwest Indiana supports its local teams at all levels, whether that be high school athletics or national-level competitions. On Wednesday, January 11, the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association hosted almost 900 people at its 76th Annual Banquet to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that grew from the Region’s love of competition.

GARY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO