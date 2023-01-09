ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86: reports

By Dolan Reynolds, Addy Bink
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvR0H_0k96OA1o00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Quinn Redeker’s age. We regret the error.

(WGHP) — Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page.

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for 1978’s “The Deer Hunter” and two Daytime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a drama series in 1989 and 1990 for his role as Rex Sterling.

His most recent role was as an uncredited SWAT officer in the NBC TV show “Harry’s Law.”

Redeker was born on May 2, 1936, in Woodstock, Illinois.

Redeker’s death comes just weeks after “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston died at the age of 89.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother, 3-year-old found dead in Mississippi identified

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified. The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7. Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau […]
BOLTON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
BASTROP, LA
RadarOnline

‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
NEW YORK STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm

UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Mega Millions

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, the Mega Million drawing did not result in any winners of the estimated $1 Billion Dollar jackpot. The next drawing is set for Friday, with a $1.3 Billion jackpot.
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted for Attempted Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Missing Mom

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning New, investigators dig through the trash at a transfer station on the States North Shore in the search for missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe. For more on this story, watch the video above
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy