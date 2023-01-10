Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
svinews.com
Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
cowboystatedaily.com
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
cowboystatedaily.com
Convicted Murderer Suing Dept Of Corrections Because They Took Away His PlayStation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving between 50 years and life in the Wyoming prisons system for murdering a man and confining and sexually assaulting a woman is suing the director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections and certain staffers for taking away his PlayStation and not giving it back.
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dead, one injured after head-on crash on icy roads in Fremont County on Wednesday
(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 near Hudson on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Jan. 12. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old Wyoming resident. The call...
cowboystatedaily.com
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim’s drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes’ various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Louis Manuel Rodriguez – DUI...
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert
The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison
A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday. Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and two of them crashed a car into a home just minutes later. They were tracked down and arrested. The other two suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement after officers used a drone to find them near an apartment complex. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
