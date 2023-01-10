ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
svinews.com

Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/10/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Louis Manuel Rodriguez – DUI...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert

The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
TORRINGTON, WY
CBS Denver

6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School

Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday. Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and two of them crashed a car into a home just minutes later. They were tracked down and arrested. The other two suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement after officers used a drone to find them near an apartment complex. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found. 
GREELEY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
