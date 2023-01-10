Community Invited to Rental Housing Town Hall

Shae Blackwell, Legislative Assistant, 509.828.0123

City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward invite feedback on community rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday.

The meeting is the third in a series of town hall listening sessions intended to discuss many questions on the topic. How do rental housing issues affect you as a landlord or tenant? What types of housing choices would better meet the community’s needs? What are the most important steps our City should take to improve rental housing availability? What policies should be considered by local government to improve rental housing for all stakeholder?

The Community Voices on Rental Housing town hall is scheduled from 5-7pm Tuesday. Community members are invited to participate in person at the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., or virtually via Zoom. Councilmembers Cathcart and Stratton will facilitate the conversation. Mayor Woodward will also participate in the discussion.

The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance followed by opportunities for participants to share feedback guided by rental related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will be provided 3 minutes for comment.

This town hall meeting is an opportunity for engagement between the community, City Councilmembers and the Mayor about timely issues facing our City. Listening sessions are more focused than typical public comment periods, more interactive than public hearings, and include time for City leaders to respond to feedback.

Community members may also provide written feedback through the City Council’s website on this or any other topic with the Council. Learn more about signing up to share testimony at City Council meetings here. Please click on ‘Participating in Council Meetings” at the top.

For additional information, contact Shae Blackwell in the Council Office at (509) 828-0123 or sblackwell@spokanecity.org.