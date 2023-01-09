Read full article on original website
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown School Board expected to fill two vacancies Thursday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board is now scheduled to interview nine applicants to fill two board vacancies at its meeting Thursday evening. The board was set to interview candidates at the meeting to fill a seat left open by state Sen. Nick Miller, who resigned from the board effective earlier this month. But now it is also dealing with a second vacancy left recently by Charlie Thiel.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County Prison to get a new public safety administrator
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County Prison will have a new public safety administrator next month. County Executive Lamont McClure announced Tuesday he’s appointing Dave Collins Sr. to fill the post starting Feb. 1. David Collins Sr. will become the new public safety administrator on Feb. 1. The job's...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton City Council to see update in 2023 budget for first session
EASTON, Pa. — After a bit of back and forth among city council members about approving the 2023 city budget, then an overestimation of pension plan income tax, Easton's spending plan for 2023 budget will be back up before council Wednesday. Easton's 2023 general fund budget will see new...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem Parking Authority says it won't stand in way of churches, parking lot sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Parking Authority will not seek to use eminent domain to take the parking lot of St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Executive Director Steven Fernstrom said Wednesday. “The Bethlehem Parking Authority will not stand in the way of the church’s sale,” Fernstrom wrote in...
lehighvalleynews.com
OSHA, City investigating Allentown trench collapse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Officials said Thursday they are looking at a Wednesday incident that led to a man being trapped in a collapsed construction site trench for eight hours until rescue crews removed him to safety. Joanna Hawkins, deputy regional director of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Worker trapped 8 hours underground finally freed in painstaking Allentown rescue
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rescuers on Wednesday night freed a man trapped for hours underground when the backyard hole he was working in collapsed. The rescue capped a painstaking eight-hour effort that started when two men working on a sewer line became stuck in a trench collapse, said Allentown fire Capt. John Christopher.
lehighvalleynews.com
Route 611 won't reopen for months because of rockslide, PennDOT says
PORTLAND, Pa. — A section of Route 611 closed because of a rockslide won’t reopen for at least six months, PennDOT said Tuesday. Officials closed the stretch of road between Portland in Northampton County and Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County on Dec. 6 after a rockslide caused by heavy rain.
lehighvalleynews.com
Facebook post spurs donations for unique Lehigh Valley hockey program
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Andrea Figura-Ritter never thought she would see her daughter, Hayley, donning hockey gear at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem. Hayley, 5, has autism and experiences social, communication and behavioral challenges. But Hayley is the youngest member of the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears ice hockey team...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Debrief: Behind the scenes of a dramatic Allentown rescue
A potentially deadly workplace accident was averted Wednesday night as emergency crews rescued two construction workers in Allentown. WLVR News anchor, Brad Klein spoke to reporter, Julian Abraham, who was at the scene during the dramatic rescue. This is the first in a new premium series following LehighValleyNews.com reporters. Brad...
lehighvalleynews.com
A call for composers: Allentown Symphony seeking submissions for new music concert
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Does the new year have you feeling your inner Mozart?. Allentown Symphony Orchestra is on the hunt for new composers to feature this spring. The symphony is asking composers in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area to submit works for string quartet or any combination of traditional string quartet instruments.
lehighvalleynews.com
How local farmers cultivate dignity with fresh produce
I'm a digital content producer at LehighValleyNews.com. and a graduate of Muhlenberg College. I received my degree in media and communication and served as managing editor and editor-in-chief of The Muhlenberg Weekly, the college’s student-run newspaper. I am passionate about telling stories from underserved communities and people, which is why much of my writing has focused on food and housing insecurity. I also wrote my senior thesis about class representation in the TV show “Love Island.” In my free time, I love to cook, read romances, and (very poorly) knit.
Comments / 0