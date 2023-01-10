Read full article on original website
New York nurses strike ends after tentative deal reached with hospitals
A nurses strike at two private New York City hospital systems has come to an end after 7,000 nurses spent three days on the picket line. The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operates three hospitals in the Bronx that had been struck. The nurses had been arguing that immense staffing shortages have caused widespread burnout, hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs California cities. And more rain is on the way
Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric rivers — long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can carry moisture thousands of miles. At...
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed abortion ban bill last year has announced she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in a embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference attended by that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound be performed before any abortion, which would be denied if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights proponents have vowed to fight the effort.
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia,. should have taken 17 hours, but an additional 20 hours was tacked on before it reached its destination in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning. A CSX freight derailment forced the Amtrak train to detour from its normal route, and the train was delayed further when a crew change was required.
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is standing by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell said Wednesday that his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”
