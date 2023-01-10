Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynspr.org
Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
krcrtv.com
Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
actionnewsnow.com
Strong winds and rain destroy tents in the city-selected homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The city-chosen homeless site off Eaton and Cohasset Road is collecting pools of rainwater. The site was chosen as an alternative location for homeless people who aren't allowed inside a shelter. But with many of them living at the site as a last resort, they're still being...
actionnewsnow.com
People are being forced out by rising waters on the Sacramento River
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - People living near the Tehama bridge have already packed their stuff and moved out. Kate Lowery's home is right next to the river. She told Action News Now the water was a couple of feet from her trailer just a few days ago. "I just packed...
actionnewsnow.com
California's longest-serving District Attorney
Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney. Butte County's Mike Ramsey becomes California's longest-serving District Attorney. Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wakes up to house fire, escapes with burns
PALERMO, Calif. - A man woke up to a smoke-filled home and was able to get out with first-degree burns in Palermo Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE said units were dispatched to Alice Avenue near Melvina Avenue around 6:20 a.m. and found a well-involved house fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com
Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater
CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
actionnewsnow.com
North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers
CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
actionnewsnow.com
Winter Storms causing severe damage in Berry Creek, people stuck in homes from flooding
BERRY CREEK, Calif. -“The need was great before the fire and the need is even greater now for resources up in Berry Creek," said Nicole Navarro who is a part of Hope on the Hill Ministries. They bring resources to Berry Creek and host a food bank for the...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Valley Catholic Social Service to help provide donations to Berry Creek residents
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A call for help for people living in Berry Creek. Families there need tarps, propane, generators, gas and rain gear. The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service will distribute donations and Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly says people can drop items off at his office by appointment.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 under 1-way traffic control in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 south of Dairyville was closed in Tehama County due to emergency work, Caltrans District 2 says. At about 10:15 a.m., the highway was under one-way traffic control about three to five miles south of Dairyville. The highway was initially closed at...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State's Center for Economic Development hosted the 23rd annual Economic Forecast Conference
CHICO, Calif. - Employment rates, inflation, and the housing market's future were some of the key topics discussed at the 23rd annual Economic Forecast Conference hosted by the Center for Economic Development at Chico State. Action News Now spoke to one of the keynote speakers, Dr. Robert Eyler, who compared...
