ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynspr.org

Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Strong winds and rain destroy tents in the city-selected homeless site

CHICO, Calif. - The city-chosen homeless site off Eaton and Cohasset Road is collecting pools of rainwater. The site was chosen as an alternative location for homeless people who aren't allowed inside a shelter. But with many of them living at the site as a last resort, they're still being...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California's longest-serving District Attorney

Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney. Butte County's Mike Ramsey becomes California's longest-serving District Attorney. Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wakes up to house fire, escapes with burns

PALERMO, Calif. - A man woke up to a smoke-filled home and was able to get out with first-degree burns in Palermo Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE said units were dispatched to Alice Avenue near Melvina Avenue around 6:20 a.m. and found a well-involved house fire.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com

Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater

CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers

CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 under 1-way traffic control in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 south of Dairyville was closed in Tehama County due to emergency work, Caltrans District 2 says. At about 10:15 a.m., the highway was under one-way traffic control about three to five miles south of Dairyville. The highway was initially closed at...
Lassen County News

CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm

Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy