Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills paid tribute to Damar Hamlin during their win over the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions kept Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, and the Chicago Bears took the loss to secure the no. 1 draft pick. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 18 below:
The Ringer
The NFL Wild-Card Round Entrance Survey
The Ringer’s NFL writers answer the pressing questions ahead of this weekend’s wild-card round. Lindsay Jones: Chargers at Jaguars, and it’s not particularly close. I’m sure this will be a popular choice among my colleagues—and it should be. Justin Herbert! Trevor Lawrence! The chance that Brandon Staley will make a bonkers decision (or decisions). An opportunistic and scrappy Jaguars defense. Derwin James Jr. and (hopefully) Joey Bosa. There is a high chance of elite QB play in this game, but also, it’s the Chargers, so we should expect things to get weird. That makes this my must-watch game.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
The Ringer
Wild-Card Weekend Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Jaguars-Chargers, and Vikings-Giants
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview all the wild-card games this weekend, highlighted by Buccaneers-Cowboys and Jaguars-Chargers. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
The Ringer
No Tua, Can the Giants Shock the World, and Best Teasers for Wild-Card Weekend
JJ and Raheem return to handicap the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. They debate the underdogs like the Giants, why the Cowboys should win, and make their best teaser plays for wild-card weekend. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
The Ringer
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The First 10 Picks
Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by briefly recapping Georgia’s huge win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship (2:05). Next, they mock the first 10 picks of the 2023 NFL draft (6:15). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (54:15).
The Ringer
Eagles Playoff Preview Pod: Which Playoff Teams Would the Eagles Most/Least Want to Face?
Sheil and Ben are back and previewing the Eagles’ (hopeful) Super Bowl run that will start in the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s the Thursday 10! You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers: What’s the one thing the Eagles must do in order to win a second Super Bowl title? Would an Eagles-Cowboys playoff game be the most-hyped game in Lincoln Financial Field history? Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms, including Haason Reddick fans.
The Ringer
Giants Look to Shock Vikings, Jets in Search of an OC, and Football Fridays
(0:58) — GIANTS: The Giants get a second chance at the Vikings and look to pull off the playoff upset in Minnesota. (7:50) — JETS: The Jets part ways with OC Mike LaFleur and are now in search of a new offense ahead of a prove-it season. (11:31)...
The Ringer
There’s No Doubt the Vikings Have Been Lucky. But Have They Been Good?
Before we start, congratulations to Kirk Cousins on his entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What a sentence! And, fine, it’s just a jersey—the one Cousins wore in the Minnesota Vikings’ record-breaking comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15—that has made it to Canton, but still. That fact alone should be enough to convince you that it’s been a weird year for the Vikings.
The Ringer
NFL Wild-Card Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread
Week 18 record: 9-7 Season record: 138-126-7 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) On paper, this game looks like a major mismatch. The Seahawks needed overtime to get past the Rams in Week 18 and then snuck into the playoffs thanks to the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night. Seattle went 3-5 in its final eight games during the regular season. Of the Seahawks’ three losses by more than seven points this season, two came against the 49ers. The Seahawks scored just one offensive touchdown on 20 possessions in those two losses.
The Ringer
Joe Buck on Damar Hamlin, Year 1 of ‘Monday Night Football,’ and Dreaming About His Dad
Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Joe Buck to discuss his perspective on Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills-Bengals game. They touch on the booth’s immediate reaction to Hamlin’s injury, the responsibility of an announcer in moments of uncertainty, and how the players and coaches handled the situation. Later, they revisit Buck’s first year on Monday Night Football, discuss preparation for the upcoming playoff game between Tampa Bay and the Dallas Cowboys, and recall his weekly dreams with visits from his late father.
The Ringer
News Dump: The Way of Wos
Justin and Wos run through some of the recent news around the Association, including Steph Curry’s return, Kevin Durant’s injury, and more. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
The Ringer
Sean Payton’s Future, Coaching Trades, and More With Bill Barnwell
Today, Sheil is joined by Bill Barnwell from ESPN. They start their conversation by speculating on all of the possible landing spots for Sean Payton. They then go around the NFL and debate their dream coaching trade scenarios for teams that currently have vacancies or are obviously in need of improvement (12:07). Next, they talk about the changes they would make to the All-Pro team roster and which coaches and players have the most at stake on wild-card weekend (29:30). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:15).
The Ringer
Power Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams
Austin and Jason start by discussing the best teams that missed the playoffs (7:26). They then go through Austin’s power rankings of the playoff teams and place them into tiers (14:05). Later, they choose a game of the week (44:37) before being joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about some of the quarterbacks in the playoffs and discuss who surprised him the most this season (48:15).
The Ringer
The State of the Red Sox and Patriots With Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench
Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench join Brian to vent about the recent troubles befalling the Red Sox, including the news that Trevor Story will miss most—if not all—of the 2023 season, the terrible return on investment in the Mookie Betts trade, and Chris Sale’s albatross of a contract, and to debate whether or not Chaim Bloom is the worst GM in recent Sox history (0:30). Then they turn their attention to Patriots woes since Brady’s departure, how their strengths in special teams and situational football have turned into weaknesses, Mac’s future with the team, friction between Kraft and Belichick, and more (29:40).
The Ringer
Brock Purdy Is NFL’s OROY
Every week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Austin Gayle, who makes the case for Brock Purdy to be the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Austin...
