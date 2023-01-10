ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Buffalo Bills paid tribute to Damar Hamlin during their win over the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions kept Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, and the Chicago Bears took the loss to secure the no. 1 draft pick. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 18 below:
The Ringer’s NFL writers answer the pressing questions ahead of this weekend’s wild-card round. Lindsay Jones: Chargers at Jaguars, and it’s not particularly close. I’m sure this will be a popular choice among my colleagues—and it should be. Justin Herbert! Trevor Lawrence! The chance that Brandon Staley will make a bonkers decision (or decisions). An opportunistic and scrappy Jaguars defense. Derwin James Jr. and (hopefully) Joey Bosa. There is a high chance of elite QB play in this game, but also, it’s the Chargers, so we should expect things to get weird. That makes this my must-watch game.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by briefly recapping Georgia’s huge win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship (2:05). Next, they mock the first 10 picks of the 2023 NFL draft (6:15). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (54:15).
Sheil and Ben are back and previewing the Eagles’ (hopeful) Super Bowl run that will start in the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s the Thursday 10! You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers: What’s the one thing the Eagles must do in order to win a second Super Bowl title? Would an Eagles-Cowboys playoff game be the most-hyped game in Lincoln Financial Field history? Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms, including Haason Reddick fans.
Before we start, congratulations to Kirk Cousins on his entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What a sentence! And, fine, it’s just a jersey—the one Cousins wore in the Minnesota Vikings’ record-breaking comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15—that has made it to Canton, but still. That fact alone should be enough to convince you that it’s been a weird year for the Vikings.
Week 18 record: 9-7 Season record: 138-126-7 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) On paper, this game looks like a major mismatch. The Seahawks needed overtime to get past the Rams in Week 18 and then snuck into the playoffs thanks to the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night. Seattle went 3-5 in its final eight games during the regular season. Of the Seahawks’ three losses by more than seven points this season, two came against the 49ers. The Seahawks scored just one offensive touchdown on 20 possessions in those two losses.
Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Joe Buck to discuss his perspective on Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills-Bengals game. They touch on the booth’s immediate reaction to Hamlin’s injury, the responsibility of an announcer in moments of uncertainty, and how the players and coaches handled the situation. Later, they revisit Buck’s first year on Monday Night Football, discuss preparation for the upcoming playoff game between Tampa Bay and the Dallas Cowboys, and recall his weekly dreams with visits from his late father.
Justin and Wos run through some of the recent news around the Association, including Steph Curry’s return, Kevin Durant’s injury, and more. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
Today, Sheil is joined by Bill Barnwell from ESPN. They start their conversation by speculating on all of the possible landing spots for Sean Payton. They then go around the NFL and debate their dream coaching trade scenarios for teams that currently have vacancies or are obviously in need of improvement (12:07). Next, they talk about the changes they would make to the All-Pro team roster and which coaches and players have the most at stake on wild-card weekend (29:30). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:15).
Austin and Jason start by discussing the best teams that missed the playoffs (7:26). They then go through Austin’s power rankings of the playoff teams and place them into tiers (14:05). Later, they choose a game of the week (44:37) before being joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about some of the quarterbacks in the playoffs and discuss who surprised him the most this season (48:15).
Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench join Brian to vent about the recent troubles befalling the Red Sox, including the news that Trevor Story will miss most—if not all—of the 2023 season, the terrible return on investment in the Mookie Betts trade, and Chris Sale’s albatross of a contract, and to debate whether or not Chaim Bloom is the worst GM in recent Sox history (0:30). Then they turn their attention to Patriots woes since Brady’s departure, how their strengths in special teams and situational football have turned into weaknesses, Mac’s future with the team, friction between Kraft and Belichick, and more (29:40).
Every week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Austin Gayle, who makes the case for Brock Purdy to be the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Austin...

