American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
JetBlue to add more routes under alliance as American Airlines tie-up faces scrutiny
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Thursday it will launch more routes this year under a partnership with American Airlines (AAL.O), even as the tie-up faces a legal challenge by antitrust regulators.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’
A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
What Are the 7 Biggest Airports in the World?
Many air travelers have experienced the less-than-ideal scenario of needing to make a quick transfer to a connecting flight, only to discover that the next gate appears to be in a different county. Perhaps it only feels that far away, but changing planes at a major airport can certainly help a person get their daily steps in. And sometimes those daily steps take the form of frantically running through some of the world's busiest airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Why Is Southwest Having So Many Cancellations While Other Airlines Are Not?
The reason Southwest Airlines has seen as many as 70% of its flights canceled in one day, while other airlines have seen far lower numbers, has less to do with the weather than you think. "We’ve lacked infrastructure for years and years and years,” said Capt. Tom Nekoeui, the second...
boardingarea.com
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
sixtyandme.com
Attention Mature Women: Airlines Love Flight Attendants Over 40!
Do you fly frequently? Have you noticed that very young flight attendants are not the norm anymore? That’s because airlines are hiring and training brand new flight attendants in their 40s, 50s, and even 60s! Many flight attendants who started at a younger age keep working sometimes even into their 80s.
I'm a former international flight attendant. Here are 11 ways to improve your experience on long-haul flights.
On long-haul plane trips, travelers should pack extra food, bring wired headphones, weigh their baggage ahead of time, and pace their alcohol intake.
Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access
There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.
frommers.com
The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022
As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
How FAA's NOTAM malfunction led to hundreds of flights grounded at DIA
"Right before we were about to board our plane at eight o'clock in the morning," said passenger Michael Slavin. He and his sons were on the way from Orlando to Denver, then to Colorado Springs. "They said our connecting flight should be fine. We missed our connected flight by an hour," Slavin said. It was another round of flight headaches and the lack of a good answer for many passengers flying out of DIA. "I'm just trying to get an hour and a half up the road and they're telling me I've got to wait until 9 o'clock tomorrow night to get home," he...
How families can get seats together on a plane
Now that airlines charge to select “preferred” seats, such as those near the front or by the aisle or window, families can pay hundreds of dollars simply for the privilege to sit together on a round-trip flight.
