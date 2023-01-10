Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio deputies looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Wednesday
Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets. Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday. Sally has is: News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano. No photo of Sally was given at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
YAHOO!
One man dead, another in custody
PERRY COUNTY − One man is dead and another is in custody following an incident in Roseville. According to Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker, officials were dispatched to 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at 12:36 p.m. Monday, on a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
iheart.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested
Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Ohio woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
2 dead after crash in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday. Around 6 p.m. crews were called to reports of a t-bone accident in the area of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to initial reports. A Butler Township sergeant on scene confirmed that two...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Found Guilty of Impersonation of Officer During Traffic Stop
Fairfield county – A man was found guilty of impersonating an officer when a sheriff’s Deputy saw the man attempt to perform a traffic stop in the county. According to the Fairfield county sheriff’s office on September 3rd, 2022, a Deputy was driving along Pleasantville road when he witnessed an SUV passing a small truck on double solid lines. The officer then wrote in the report that the driver of the SUV had his window down and was staying beside the truck giving orders to the driver of the pickup truck. He then passed the truck and slammed on his brakes trying to get the truck to stop or slow.
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Michael Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
iheart.com
Search Warrant at E. 7th Street Home in Chillicothe Yields Drugs & Cash
Chillicothe Police report the seizure of drugs and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Seventh Street on Monday, January 9th. A Chillicothe Police SWAT Team served the warrant at 382 East Seventh Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday, assisted by the department’s Detective and Patrol divisions.
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Comments / 0