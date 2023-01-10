Read full article on original website
RideApart
Dakar 2023: Luciano Benavides Wins Stage 9, Barreda Crashes Out
After the 2023 Dakar Rally’s official rest day, competitors were ready to get back into action for Stage Nine. As winner of Stage Eight, Ross Branch was first to start. It didn’t take long, however, for Mason Klein to catch up. At the 43-kilometer checkpoint, Toby Price set the fastest time, with a lead of 35 seconds over Adrien Van Beveren and 45 seconds over both Pablo Quintanilla and Kevin Benavides. However, as we know, anything can happen—and it probably will.
racer.com
28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour
A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will...
Rico Abreu Wins 6th Straight Chili Bowl Prelim Night - advances to Saturday's A Main
Abreu took the checkered flag with a perfectly executed last-lap pass
roadrunner.travel
Triumph Enters SuperMotocross World Championship
Triumph is making good on its promises. The company recently announced that it will be competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship starting with the 2024 season. The announcement follows a 2021 statement of the famed motorcycle manufacturer’s intention to enter the world of motocross and enduro racing. Now, Triumph is realizing that intention with the establishment of a U.S. motocross team based in a new, state-of-the-art private race facility in the U.S.
racer.com
Loeb leads again as Dakar resumes
The Dakar Rally launched its second week with Stage 9, that brought the competitors to the edge of the Empty Quarter desert. It is these mighty sand dunes that will ultimately decide who gets the glory at this edition of the world’s most brutal rally. Let’s see how things stand after another punishing day at the Dakar…
Ashton Torgerson ejected from car in Chili Bowl crash; Transported
The dirt midget racer crashed on Wednesday night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The indoor dirt race is the biggest dirt midget race of the season. The event is currently in preliminary action. Only the top 2 from the Wednesday portion...
MotorTrend Magazine
HOT ROD Gets the Inside Information at John Force Racing
John Force is the owner and driver of the Peak Performance Blue DEF Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Force began his drag racing career in 1977, and enthusiasm, perseverance, and love for the sport mark the charismatic leader and CEO of John Force Racing. The John Force Racing team includes three other NHRA drag racing teams. Robert Hight drives the Automobile Club Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Robert is also the President of John Force Racing. John's daughter, Brittany Force, is the driver of the Monster Energy Flav-R-Pac NHRA Top Fuel Dragster. The newest addition to the John Force Racing team is Austin Prock, who assumed the driving duties of the Montana Brand RMT NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2019.
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
racer.com
2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby
The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.
racer.com
Jones, Howes back in front after Dakar Stage 11
Thursday’s Stage 11 took the Dakar Rally convoy deep into the Empty Quarter desert of Saudi Arabia, on Stage 11. The 273km/170-mile race route brought competitors over every type of desert sand and also asked questions of their mechanical abilities. With tonight being the midway point of this year’s Marathon Stage, competitors will have zero outside assistance with any repairs required. Instead they must perform all maintenance on their machines themselves before the start of Stage 12 tomorrow.
jalopyjournal.com
A 1954 Stock Car Race
This isn’t your typical YouTube video featuring vintage stock car racing. It’s better than that… It’s brilliantly taken footage of the Birmingham Fairgrounds Stock Car race in 1954 shot by a crew member of the “311 Jazz Special.”. In short, it’s just more real than...
NBC Sports
Entry list for the Roar before 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Driver lineups for the 61 cars
The final 2023 entry list for the Roar before the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona was released with 61 cars slated on the Daytona International Speedway road course. After a preliminary entry list last month that featured teams, numbers, and cars, the Jan. 11 entry list featured the full driver lineups for the cars that will be testing and qualifying Jan. 20-22 for the 24-hour endurance race classic, which will take place Jan. 28-29.
