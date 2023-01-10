Read full article on original website
Alabama Here Is ANOTHER Penny That Can Be Worth Thousands In Cash
So, is everyone ready to search for a coin that can net you over $7000.00? Yes, you read that correctly, seven thousand dollars!! I know what you’re thinking… what coin!! We are in search of a penny from 1983. What is so special about this 1983 that can bring you such a profit? Well for starters, look at the date and make sure you have a 1983 penny with no mint mark. I know at this point everyone knows what the mint mark is. If you are not aware of it, I’ll go into details at the end.
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
wltz.com
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Alabama Coffee Drinkers Could Be Eligible For Cash Payment
The day has finally come for coffee drinkers in Alabama. You could be eligible for a piece of this million-dollar settlement. In recent years, the Keurig brand has been trendy among coffee drinkers with their convenient K cups. The single-serve coffee pods allow coffee drinkers to insert a pod into...
Will North Alabama ever get locations for these popular chain restaurants?
There are plenty of options if you're heading out to grab a bite to eat in North Alabama — but some well-known chain restaurants still don't have a home here.
Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling
We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wltz.com
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Severity of radon in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — January is 'Radon Action Month', and radon experts say levels in northern Alabama are typically higher than the rest of the state. FOX54 News reporter Jasamine Byrd has more on what this means to residents. State radon contact Nick Swindall explained the best place to test...
Breaking the ice: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, isn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below–including one of the coldest Christmases in decades–caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across Alabama. This has left many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from this freeze damage. Symptoms of freeze damage Freeze damage on plants presents itself through a few symptoms. Mallory Kelley, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds, gardens and home pests regional agent, said the first symptom people will notice is a discoloration on...
