Texas State

Related
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Massive Life Change

Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the move once again. According to TMZ, Duane Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, are leaving Colorado behind and selling the former reality star's mansion in the process. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will likely remember the home as the one featured on the A&E reality series.
The Independent

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
People

Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died

The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Quick Country 96.5

Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip

That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
WUSA

'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
HOLAUSA

Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi her ‘partner for life’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had an amazing year. Brown shared a post on Instagram recapping some of the best moments of her it, sending a special shoutout to her boyfriend. RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown shares her biggest fear when returning to ‘Stranger Things’ ...
NPR

'Ginny And Georgia' has a lot going on

The Netflix series Ginny & Georgia follows a young single mom, her teenage daughter, and their efforts to create a life for themselves in the suburbs of Massachusetts. It's got high school standbys like new friendships and first sexual experiences, but it's also got adult soap standbys like secret pasts and shady figures. The series recently returned for a second season, so in this encore episode, we revisit our conversation about the first season.
WUSA

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."

