Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion
Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
I've been to the border and here is my message to President Biden
President Joe Biden said he is going to visit our southern border, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe...
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
Judge slashes millions in damages due by hate groups that participated in Charlottesville rally
A federal judge has drastically reduced the amount of money in damages that some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups were ordered to pay for their participation in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Norman Moon ruled last week that the $24 million in punitive...
White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of the documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public…
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
