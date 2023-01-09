ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of the documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy