Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
kenosha.com
Nick Van Exel led St. Joseph to an overtime win at powerhouse Marquette in 1988
As the longtime Kenosha News sports editor, Marran mentored a team of talented writers over a span of two decades, crafting award-winning coverage and high praise from the local sports community. On this date (Jan. 12) in 1988, Nick Van Exel turned in arguably the greatest individual performance by a...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Chess Association hosting tournament Saturday at the Southwest Neighborhood Library
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Introduced to chess at a young age, Pleasant Prairie resident Allan Cargille has spent the past 50 years sharing...
kenosha.com
Paielli’s Bakery has stood the test of time in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
Work alongside the Crew! Brewers hiring game day staff for 2023 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are hiring game day staff for the 2023 season. It's a unique opportunity to support the Brew Crew all season long at American Family Field. Game day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, according to a news release...
kenosha.com
Tamarra Coleman, James Kinchen and Scott Terry named Gateway Technical College Humanitarians
Gateway Technical College began in 1911 as America’s first publicly funded technical college, preparing students to achieve their academic and professional goals. Our hands-on training in over 70 programs of study prepares 21,000 students annually to enter new careers or advance their current ones. We value and serve students and communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties through a nationally recognized approach to career and technical education.
kenosha.com
Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
kenosha.com
Miss America Grace Stanke delivers GEMS Conference keynote speech at UW-Parkside
SOMERS — A self-proclaimed “nuclear nerd” better known as Miss America, Wisconsin native Grace Stanke felt right at home on Thursday (Jan. 12) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The UW-Madison nuclear engineering student delivered her first keynote speech since becoming Miss America by empowering a group of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
kenosha.com
Bristol residents recognized for heroism in response to fiery crash
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Executive...
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Carnitas Skillet
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th St., is downtown Kenosha’s portal to another world. The stunning...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Association Says Cancelled Pursuit Is ‘Demoralizing’ & ‘Soul Crushing’
The Milwaukee Police Association is criticizing the canceling of a police pursuit into suspects who shot at officers from a stolen car, saying it “cannot become the norm.”. The MPA wrote an open letter on Monday, January 9th, 2023, in the wake of Wisconsin Right Now’s exclusive report that revealed the canceled pursuit.
Comments / 0