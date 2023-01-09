ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

Paielli’s Bakery has stood the test of time in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Tamarra Coleman, James Kinchen and Scott Terry named Gateway Technical College Humanitarians

Gateway Technical College began in 1911 as America’s first publicly funded technical college, preparing students to achieve their academic and professional goals. Our hands-on training in over 70 programs of study prepares 21,000 students annually to enter new careers or advance their current ones. We value and serve students and communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties through a nationally recognized approach to career and technical education.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Bristol residents recognized for heroism in response to fiery crash

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Executive...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Carnitas Skillet

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th St., is downtown Kenosha’s portal to another world. The stunning...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy