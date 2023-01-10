Read full article on original website
Qatar Airways Cargo Adds New European Sectors From Jan 2023
Qatar Airways Cargo earlier this month (January 2023) launched new routing within Europe, based on OAG Cargo schedules listing. Planned new routing since early-January 2023 as follows. Doha – London Heathrow – Munich – Doha eff 07JAN23 1 weekly 777 Freighter. Doha – Madrid – Paris CDG...
Sichuan Airlines Resumes Melbourne Service in late-Jan 2023
Sichuan Airlines in late-January 2023 plans to resume service to Australia, with Chengdu – Melbourne route set to resume on 31JAN23. Initially service is scheduled once weekly, increasing to 3 weekly from 21FEB23, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. 3U3885 CTU0130 – 1520MEL 332 247. 3U3886 MEL2140 – 0545+1CTU 332...
Ethiopian Airlines 1Q23 South America Service Adjustment
Ethiopian Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting service to South America. From 22JAN23 to 25MAR23, the airline is reducing Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza service from 7 to 6 weekly. This route is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. ET506 ADD0950...
Cebu Pacific Feb 2023 Sydney Frequency Changes
Cebu Pacific during the month of February 2023 temporarily reduces service to Australia, as the airline schedules 4 weekly Manila – Sydney flights from 01FEB23 to 27FEB23, instead of 5 weekly flights. This route is operated by Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. 5J039 MNL2325 – 1055+1SYD 339 x247. 5J040 SYD1225...
Air Arabia Jan 2023 Hargeisa Capacity Increase
Air Arabia in January 2023 temporary plans capacity increase to Somaliland, as 1 of 3 weekly Sharjah – Hargeisa service to be operated by 215-seater Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, instead of 168-seater A320. The A321neo is scheduled to operate on Fridays between 13JAN23 and 27JAN23. G9644 SHJ0425 – 0655HGA...
Asky Airlines Johannesburg Service Changes From late-Jan 2023
Asky Airlines in late-January 2023 is adjusting service to South Africa, reflected in recent schedule update. From 21JAN23, the airline’s overall service to Johannesburg will be reduced from 7 to 5 weekly, as the airline suspends 2 weekly Lome – Lagos – Johannesburg routing from 21JAN23 (Southbound flight).
Swedish PM Kristersson says EU needs to discuss competitiveness, not just state-aid
STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to improve long-term competitiveness and not just provide support for companies in the green tech sector where nations like China and the United States are providing subsidies, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday.
