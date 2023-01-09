Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 10 recent updates
From new studies to court rulings and contract disputes, here are 10 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Jan. 3. A judge ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits.The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men have been charged with conspiring to defraud the federal government out of more than $107 million after submitting fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From being named the world's largest insurance company by net premiums, to appointing an Alphabet vice president to its board of directors, here are nine stories about UnitedHealth Group Becker's has reported since Dec. 12:. 1. UnitedHealth Group ranked fourth in healthcare — and 102nd overall — on Just Capital...
CNET
What Happens When the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends?
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was first declared a health emergency by then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in January 2020. Since then, the declaration -- which makes more funding and resources available...
beckerspayer.com
CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating
CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023
Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics
Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
Employer-sponsored health insurance is not adequately covering all health services for many: report
A new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that many Americans, especially women, have trouble paying for required health care services, even with insurance through work.
beckerspayer.com
Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: ACA Marketplaces’ Record Enrollment; Antiabortion Protests at CVS, Walgreens; Alzheimer Drug Gets Expensive Price Tag
Expanded health coverage sees an increase in enrollments; Antiabortion activists protest against CVS and Walgreens; $26,500 Alzheimer’s drug limits affordability. Nearly 16 Million People Have Selected Health Coverage in ACA Marketplaces. The Biden-Harris administration announced that nearly 16 million people have signed up for an Affordable Care Act (ACA)...
MilitaryTimes
More pharmacies rejoin Tricare network. Are there enough?
Nearly a third of the independent pharmacies that were dropped from the Tricare retail pharmacy network in October have opted to rejoin the network, according to officials from Express Scripts, which manages the prescription plan. “We are pleased that an additional 4,356 independent pharmacies accepted the contract terms we offered...
beckerspayer.com
9 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes and recent splits
Some payers and health systems have split in recent weeks, unable to meet year-end contract deadlines. Others are facing looming deadlines to reach agreements without disrupting patient care. Here are nine ongoing contract disputes and failed negotiations, as of Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members have been...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals disappointed by court decision leaving 340B repayment to HHS
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services can propose the appropriate remedy for underpaying hospitals in the 340B program, to the disappointment of the American Hospital Association and America's Essential Hospitals. "For more than five years, the Department of Health and Human Services...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage
Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...
CNBC
Successfully applying for Social Security disability is difficult. Applying as a long Covid patient is even trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
