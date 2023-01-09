ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 10 recent updates

From new studies to court rulings and contract disputes, here are 10 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Jan. 3. A judge ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits.The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth in the headlines: 9 recent developments

From being named the world's largest insurance company by net premiums, to appointing an Alphabet vice president to its board of directors, here are nine stories about UnitedHealth Group Becker's has reported since Dec. 12:. 1. UnitedHealth Group ranked fourth in healthcare — and 102nd overall — on Just Capital...
CNET

What Happens When the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was first declared a health emergency by then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in January 2020. Since then, the declaration -- which makes more funding and resources available...
beckerspayer.com

CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
US News and World Report

Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023

Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
MISSOURI STATE
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
beckerspayer.com

Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
NASHVILLE, TN
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: ACA Marketplaces’ Record Enrollment; Antiabortion Protests at CVS, Walgreens; Alzheimer Drug Gets Expensive Price Tag

Expanded health coverage sees an increase in enrollments; Antiabortion activists protest against CVS and Walgreens; $26,500 Alzheimer’s drug limits affordability. Nearly 16 Million People Have Selected Health Coverage in ACA Marketplaces. The Biden-Harris administration announced that nearly 16 million people have signed up for an Affordable Care Act (ACA)...
MilitaryTimes

More pharmacies rejoin Tricare network. Are there enough?

Nearly a third of the independent pharmacies that were dropped from the Tricare retail pharmacy network in October have opted to rejoin the network, according to officials from Express Scripts, which manages the prescription plan. “We are pleased that an additional 4,356 independent pharmacies accepted the contract terms we offered...
beckerspayer.com

9 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes and recent splits

Some payers and health systems have split in recent weeks, unable to meet year-end contract deadlines. Others are facing looming deadlines to reach agreements without disrupting patient care. Here are nine ongoing contract disputes and failed negotiations, as of Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members have been...
MISSOURI STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals disappointed by court decision leaving 340B repayment to HHS

On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services can propose the appropriate remedy for underpaying hospitals in the 340B program, to the disappointment of the American Hospital Association and America's Essential Hospitals. "For more than five years, the Department of Health and Human Services...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage

Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy