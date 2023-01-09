Read full article on original website
CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating
CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
9 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes and recent splits
Some payers and health systems have split in recent weeks, unable to meet year-end contract deadlines. Others are facing looming deadlines to reach agreements without disrupting patient care. Here are nine ongoing contract disputes and failed negotiations, as of Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members have been...
UnitedHealthcare names president of individual, family plan markets
UnitedHealthcare named Marcus Robinson as president of markets for individual and family plans Jan. 10. Mr. Robinson was previously senior vice president of individual and family plans. He started with UnitedHealth Group in 2007 as an account executive. "I am deeply grateful I get to continue working with an amazing...
Sentara boosts health plan membership by 200K with AvMed purchase
Sentara Healthcare has finalized its acquisition of nonprofit health plan AvMed. Miami-based AvMed provides individual and group commercial plans and Medicare Advantage to more than 200,000 members, according to a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker's. The purchase increases Sentara's health plan membership to nearly 1.2 million. AvMed operations...
Blue Cross NC appeals state's decision to award Aetna state health plan contract
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing North Carolina's decision to award its state employee health plan contract to Aetna. In an appeal filed Jan. 12, Blue Cross NC said the state used "limited information" and a "distorted scoring process" in the contract selections. North Carolina State...
Illinois fines health system-owned Quartz health plan for mental health parity violations
The Illinois Department of Insurance fined Quartz Health Insurance Corp. $500,000 for violating state and federal laws that require equal levels of coverage for mental health and substance abuse care as for medical care. The state conducted a market conduct exam from 2021 to 2022 that found several violations, according...
Medicare Advantage outperforms traditional with diabetes outcomes, study finds
Medicare Advantage patients may receive high-quality and more effective diabetes care compared to fee-for-service (FFS) enrollees, according to a new study from Avalere Health and the Better Medicare Alliance. The study was released Jan. 10 and included data from nearly 400,000 MA and FFS enrollees with prediabetes, over 320,000 MA...
