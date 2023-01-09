Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
‘It’s not like the auto industry ever wanted something from the state government and didn’t get it’
“The past is a foreign country,” novelist L.P Hartley once remarked. “They do things differently there.” In politics, the bounds of the Overton Window change over time and people live with the compromises that those foreigners made. I talk about these changes with long-time Detroit Free Press reporter Dawson Bell for this week’s Overton Window podcast.
WLNS
Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise
Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise. Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion …. Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise. MSU expert breaks down fatal LPD shooting. MSU expert breaks down fatal LPD shooting. Dispatchers adapt during widespread 911 outage. Katie...
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Fox17
Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees
GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
WWMTCw
Michigan House Speaker, Senate Majority Leader introduce first bills of 102nd Session
LANSING, Mich. — To kick off the 102nd Session of the Michigan Legislature, Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D - Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D - Grand Rapids) revealed the legislative priorities of their caucuses Wednesday by introducing bills aimed at putting Michigan families first.
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
beckerspayer.com
Illinois fines health system-owned Quartz health plan for mental health parity violations
The Illinois Department of Insurance fined Quartz Health Insurance Corp. $500,000 for violating state and federal laws that require equal levels of coverage for mental health and substance abuse care as for medical care. The state conducted a market conduct exam from 2021 to 2022 that found several violations, according...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Detroit News
Michigan Biden electors sue false Trump slate, seeking declaration plot was illegal
Lansing — Three of Michigan's presidential electors who cast votes for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a group of 16 Republicans who submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump had won the state. The filing in Kent County Circuit Court added to the potential...
House Fiscal Agency: Boom in state revenues will likely trigger income tax cut
LANSING − A boom in state revenues is likely to trigger a reduction in the state income tax rate for the 2023 tax year, from 4.25% to 4.05%, the House Fiscal Agency said in a report released Thursday. The income tax reduction, which, if enacted, would cost the state general fund something in...
Comments / 0