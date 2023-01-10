ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
The Independent

Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’

A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
sixtyandme.com

Attention Mature Women: Airlines Love Flight Attendants Over 40!

Do you fly frequently? Have you noticed that very young flight attendants are not the norm anymore? That’s because airlines are hiring and training brand new flight attendants in their 40s, 50s, and even 60s! Many flight attendants who started at a younger age keep working sometimes even into their 80s.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief

(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
frommers.com

The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022

As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
wdfxfox34.com

Private Jet Charters: What to Expect on a Flight

Originally Posted On: https://www.stratosjets.com/guide/private-jet-charters-what-to-expect-on-a-flight/. The ultimate private jet service experience should make you feel relaxed, comfortable and secure. And finding that level of quality doesn’t have to feel unattainable. For nearly two decades, Stratos Jets has provided on-demand jet charter service around the globe. But what is it that...

