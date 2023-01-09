Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
ringsidenews.com
RK-Bro Tag Team Is Likely Done In WWE
The unlikely alliance of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle came to be known as one of the most exciting teams in WWE. The duo, known as RK-Bro, was last seen together months ago, however, recent reports suggest that WWE is likely done with them as a team. The beginning of...
ringsidenews.com
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
game-news24.com
Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia
The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
WWE has been making changes to the announce teams over the last few months, but now it seems that at least one broadcaster is done with the company. Sudu Shah confirmed that yesterday was his final day with WWE and he thanked everyone who supported him when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Believes Former Stable Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze whose character had a disastrous end when she threw her women's title belt in a wastebasket on rival "WCW Monday Nitro." But that was far from her first exposure on the national scene. She was also pushed in the AWA and was a top heel in the nationally syndicated LPWA all-women's promotion before signing with WCW in late 1991.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion, Other Stars Reportedly Set to Return at Royal Rumble 2023
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Fear That WWE Will Release Him Again
Bray Wyatt is definitely a big attraction for WWE today. His resurgence has the WWE Universe excited in a big way. However, with the recent change in management, a fan’s fears that Wyatt’s days in the company are numbered reached his ears. The Eater of Worlds was one...
Comments / 0