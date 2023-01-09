WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.

1 DAY AGO