wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
game-news24.com
Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia
The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
WWE has been making changes to the announce teams over the last few months, but now it seems that at least one broadcaster is done with the company. Sudu Shah confirmed that yesterday was his final day with WWE and he thanked everyone who supported him when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s All Gone Now: More Details On Stephanie McMahon Leaving WWE (Again)
That’s a big one. The WWE roller coaster is fully underway as we have one change after another almost daily at this point. The biggest thus far this week has been Vince McMahon being reelected as Chairman of the Board of WWE and his daughter Stephanie resigning from her seat. While Vince will get more of the attention, Stephanie’s resignation has several details of its own.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
