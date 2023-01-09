Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.

1 DAY AGO