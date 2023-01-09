ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco

As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Acclaimed San Francisco Chef Behind Cal-Italian Staple SPQR Is Opening A New Restaurant

Matthew Accarrino, the chef behind Michelin-starred Italian restaurant SPQR, is opening a new Italian restaurant in Pacific Heights — basically next door to his existing restaurant. According to public documents, Mattina, or “morning” in Italian, will take over Charles Phan’s former Out the Door space. The San Francisco Business Times confirmed the opening at 2232 Bush Street via a liquor license application.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Cult-Favorite Sushi Spot Moves to New Location—Plus 4 More Restaurants To Try

This week, most of the food world is buzzing about the 2024 closing of Noma, which many critics considered the best restaurant, period. Copenhagen chef René Redzepi called his operation “unsustainable,” leaving people speculating as to whether the fine dining model is dead entirely, or if Noma was just excessively pretentious. The truth may be somewhere in the middle, and fine dining may find itself in a moment of reinvention. Here in the Bay Area, an upscale dining trend that continues to captivate diners is omakase, a chef’s choice sushi format that’s traditional to Japanese cuisine.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomamag.com

New Taqueria, Japanese Restaurant Opening in Santa Rosa

El Fogon, the Rohnert Park taqueria that’s taken social media by storm with its authentic Mexico City-style street food, is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa. Best known for their $1.49 Taco Tuesday tacos, quesabirria, and 18-inch huaraches, the husband-and-wife-owned taqueria will soon take over the former El Palomar space (623 Fourth St.). Stay tuned for more details.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

