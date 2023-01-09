Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
Eater
The Acclaimed San Francisco Chef Behind Cal-Italian Staple SPQR Is Opening A New Restaurant
Matthew Accarrino, the chef behind Michelin-starred Italian restaurant SPQR, is opening a new Italian restaurant in Pacific Heights — basically next door to his existing restaurant. According to public documents, Mattina, or “morning” in Italian, will take over Charles Phan’s former Out the Door space. The San Francisco Business Times confirmed the opening at 2232 Bush Street via a liquor license application.
San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square Begins Second Flagship Store Renovation
Introduced in 1966, the Original Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop was Ghirardelli's first location that focused on sundaes
SFist
Struggling SF Bar Owners Say People Aren't Drinking Like They Did Pre-COVID
Is it true that people are going out to bars less often now than they did three years ago? That may not be true in many parts of the country, or even in parts of San Francisco, but for some neighborhood and after-work bars, things still haven't gotten back to normal.
sfstandard.com
A Cult-Favorite Sushi Spot Moves to New Location—Plus 4 More Restaurants To Try
This week, most of the food world is buzzing about the 2024 closing of Noma, which many critics considered the best restaurant, period. Copenhagen chef René Redzepi called his operation “unsustainable,” leaving people speculating as to whether the fine dining model is dead entirely, or if Noma was just excessively pretentious. The truth may be somewhere in the middle, and fine dining may find itself in a moment of reinvention. Here in the Bay Area, an upscale dining trend that continues to captivate diners is omakase, a chef’s choice sushi format that’s traditional to Japanese cuisine.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
sonomamag.com
New Taqueria, Japanese Restaurant Opening in Santa Rosa
El Fogon, the Rohnert Park taqueria that’s taken social media by storm with its authentic Mexico City-style street food, is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa. Best known for their $1.49 Taco Tuesday tacos, quesabirria, and 18-inch huaraches, the husband-and-wife-owned taqueria will soon take over the former El Palomar space (623 Fourth St.). Stay tuned for more details.
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
KQED
Honoring Dave Schubert, San Francisco’s Wildest Street Photographer
On Friday morning, I got word that my favorite San Francisco photographer Dave Schubert had died suddenly. The long-time Mission District resident was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 5 by concerned friends at the 26th Street home Schubert lived in for two decades. Schubert’s work had been a minor obsession of...
Rockridge restaurants and bars worth the BART ride to the East Bay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has sidewalks that invite long strolls past boutiques, salons, bars, cafes and some of the Bay Area's finest restaurants. Rockridge is easy to get to from San Francisco, with a Bart stop smack dab in the middle.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
Comments / 0