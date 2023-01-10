ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 50, J.R. Tucker 46

Brentsville 57, Liberty-Bealeton 12

Briar Woods 64, Rock Ridge 14

Carlisle 65, Roanoke Valley Christian 55

Chatham 49, Patrick County 30

Clover Hill 53, Prince George 44

Denbigh Baptist 36, Summit Christian Academy 23

Dominion 39, Loudoun County 27

Floyd County 61, Radford 20

Franklin 41, Southampton 13

Fredericksburg Christian 52, Fredericksburg Academy 20

Grove Avenue Baptist 35, Grace Christian 23

Henrico 51, Hermitage 50

James River-Buchanan 53, Hidden Valley 35

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 20

James Wood 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

Jefferson Forest 67, Rustburg 16

Justice High School 37, Falls Church 30

K&Q Central 37, Essex 35

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 23

Liberty-Bedford 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

Loudoun Valley 49, Broad Run 45

Meridian High School 47, Annandale 15

Mills Godwin 50, Caroline 15

Oscar Smith 43, Booker T. Washington 26

Patriot 55, C.D. Hylton 21

Portsmouth Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 27

Richmond Christian 53, Carmel 19

Ridgeview Christian 61, United Christian Academy 22

Sherando 91, Warren County 24

Skyline 72, John Handley 59

Surry County 46, Greensville County 42

Temple Christian 45, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37

Union 42, Abingdon 20

West Potomac 60, Alexandria City 45

West Springfield 41, South County 26

William Campbell 33, Randolph-Henry 8

Woodside 58, York 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Andrew Jackson 67, North Central 39 Augusta Christian, Ga. 71, Heathwood Hall 45 Baptist Hill 82, Cross 52 Beaufort 46, Battery Creek 27 Blythewood 66, Fort Mill 63 C.A. Johnson 66, Lewisville 50 Calhoun County 69, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 27 Calhoun Falls 77, Whitmire 33 Camden 84, Darlington 37 Cane Bay 58, Wando 52 […]
WSLS

Fields to lead Alleghany football beyond merger

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports confirmed late Monday night that Will Fields accepted and was approved as the head coach for what will be the Alleghany High School Cougars football program. The 2023-2024 school year will mark the first year of the Alleghany High School and Covington High School merger.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
The Daily Advance

High School Roundup | Currituck boys' basketball team gets first NCC win against Pasquotank

The Currituck boys’ basketball team edged Pasquotank 45-41 in Elizabeth City Tuesday night for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win of the season. The Knights (6-6, 1-4 NCC) cut into a 24-16 halftime deficit to make it 32-27 by the end of the third quarter and they outscored the Panthers (6-5, 1-4 NCC) 18-9 in the fourth for a comeback win. Damien Hicks led Currituck with 10 points followed by...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy