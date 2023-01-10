Monday's Scores

The Currituck boys’ basketball team edged Pasquotank 45-41 in Elizabeth City Tuesday night for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win of the season. The Knights (6-6, 1-4 NCC) cut into a 24-16 halftime deficit to make it 32-27 by the end of the third quarter and they outscored the Panthers (6-5, 1-4 NCC) 18-9 in the fourth for a comeback win. Damien Hicks led Currituck with 10 points followed by...

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO