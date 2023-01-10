Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 59, Liberty Christian 58
Broad Run 49, Loudoun Valley 29
Brooke Point 62, James Monroe 42
Bruton 66, Tabb 52
Carver Academy 77, Armstrong 50
E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 31
Fairfax 64, James Robinson 51
Falls Church 43, Justice High School 32
Fluvanna 62, Orange County 60
Franklin 68, Southampton 26
Grace Christian 76, Grove Avenue Baptist 41
Grafton 53, York 35
Greensville County 63, Surry County 30
Heritage (Lynchburg) 87, Liberty-Bedford 40
Hermitage 59, Henrico 55
Isle of Wight Academy 89, Suffolk Christian Academy 73
Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 53
Lafayette 73, Jamestown 58
Lancaster 88, Mathews 36
Legacy Christian Academy 79, Bedford CIA, Pa. 46
Liberty-Bealeton 78, Brentsville 52
Loudoun County 60, Dominion 45
New Kent 74, Warhill 38
North Stafford 75, Essex 54
Page County 62, Mountain View 42
Patrick County 80, Chatham 72
Portsmouth Christian 50, Broadwater Academy 47
Quantico 107, Bethel 20
Rappahannock County 69, Grace Christian 44
Ridgeview Christian 68, United Christian Academy 27
Roanoke Catholic 65, New Covenant 38
Rock Ridge 61, Briar Woods 48
Shelby Valley, Ky. 68, Mountain Mission 58
Sherando 87, Warren County 45
Skyline 49, John Handley 43
Smithfield 74, Poquoson 27
South County 74, West Springfield 55
Southampton Academy 64, Greenbrier Christian 58
St. John Paul the Great 64, Benedictine 61
The New Community School 71, Guardian Christian 40
Timberlake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 42
Tunstall 78, Dan River 46
Union 30, Abingdon 22
W.T. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 28
West Potomac 59, Alexandria City 54
William Campbell 82, Randolph-Henry 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0