Monday's Scores

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 59, Liberty Christian 58

Broad Run 49, Loudoun Valley 29

Brooke Point 62, James Monroe 42

Bruton 66, Tabb 52

Carver Academy 77, Armstrong 50

E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 31

Fairfax 64, James Robinson 51

Falls Church 43, Justice High School 32

Fluvanna 62, Orange County 60

Franklin 68, Southampton 26

Grace Christian 76, Grove Avenue Baptist 41

Grafton 53, York 35

Greensville County 63, Surry County 30

Heritage (Lynchburg) 87, Liberty-Bedford 40

Hermitage 59, Henrico 55

Isle of Wight Academy 89, Suffolk Christian Academy 73

Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 53

Lafayette 73, Jamestown 58

Lancaster 88, Mathews 36

Legacy Christian Academy 79, Bedford CIA, Pa. 46

Liberty-Bealeton 78, Brentsville 52

Loudoun County 60, Dominion 45

New Kent 74, Warhill 38

North Stafford 75, Essex 54

Page County 62, Mountain View 42

Patrick County 80, Chatham 72

Portsmouth Christian 50, Broadwater Academy 47

Quantico 107, Bethel 20

Rappahannock County 69, Grace Christian 44

Ridgeview Christian 68, United Christian Academy 27

Roanoke Catholic 65, New Covenant 38

Rock Ridge 61, Briar Woods 48

Shelby Valley, Ky. 68, Mountain Mission 58

Sherando 87, Warren County 45

Skyline 49, John Handley 43

Smithfield 74, Poquoson 27

South County 74, West Springfield 55

Southampton Academy 64, Greenbrier Christian 58

St. John Paul the Great 64, Benedictine 61

The New Community School 71, Guardian Christian 40

Timberlake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 42

Tunstall 78, Dan River 46

Union 30, Abingdon 22

W.T. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 28

West Potomac 59, Alexandria City 54

William Campbell 82, Randolph-Henry 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

