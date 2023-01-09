Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
chatsports.com
Video: Boston Celtics 109, Brooklyn Nets 98 highlights
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. We were unable to load Disqus.
chatsports.com
76ers Trade Targets: 10 Surprising NBA Trade Candidates The Sixers Could Trade For Ft Gordon Hayward
Today’s 76ers trade rumors take a look at 10 players the Sixers could trade for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline with now less than a month away. The Sixers are vying for home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but have some work to do to get there. Could someone like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan come to the City of Brotherly Love? The Hornets could be shopping Go.
chatsports.com
NBA releases Midseason Media Survey, Sixers voted 8th-best team
The NBA released its Midseason Media Survey today, asking a beat reporter or columnist from the 30 NBA markets (including two from both New York and Los Angeles) questions about the current state of the league and predictions for its future. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was Philadelphia’s representative. Let’s examine any of the relevant categories in which the Sixers were included or represented.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Game 42: Against the Heat, the Bucks will...
chatsports.com
Who would win a USA vs. the world NBA All-Star game?
LOS ANGELES – It’s been discussed probably in barber shops and likely around water coolers all over America. And that. is, what would happen if a team of American-born NBA players play an All-Star game against a team of international players?. Inquiring minds would like to know. “There’s...
chatsports.com
Preview: Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs last game was an away game on January 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 25-9-7 so far. The Nashville Predators last played an away game on January 9 against the Ottawa Senators. The Predators won by a score of 3-0, and their current league record is 19-14-6.
chatsports.com
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion
The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division. Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: OKC Thunder (18-22) @ Miami HEAT (21-20)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-20) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) at the FTX Arena tonight in a nationally televised game on TNT. Starters Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin who will all sit out. INACTIVE/INJURIES. Heat. Gabe Vincent,...
chatsports.com
Xavier, DePaul Set for Saturday Matinee
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action vs DePaul on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from Cintas Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-10, 0-8) vs DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS (10-7, 3-3) Game Info - Saturday, Jan. 14 - 2 p.m. - Cintas Center (10,224) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports)...
chatsports.com
UCF Outlasts Memphis in Double Overtime in Wednesday Action
UCF defeated Memphis in one of four American Athletic Conference men's basketball games on Wednesday, January 11. ORLANDO -- UCF defeated Memphis, 107-104, in double overtime on Wednesday night. The combined 211 points were the most in an American Athletic Conference league contest and tied for the most for an...
chatsports.com
Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Washington continues homestand on Wednesday
The Washington Wizards are continuing their four-game home-stand. This is the second game in that sequence, after hosting the Pelicans and prior to hosting the Knicks and then the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The Wizards are not only playing at home but also multiple 3-day rest periods, having played on Jan. 3, then Jan. 6, and now Jan. 9. A rare schedule break.
chatsports.com
Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia easily dispatches Pistons for second time in three days
Montrezl Harrell - 1 The Detroit Pistons: great for padding one’s own place in the standings, not great for competitive basketball viewing. For the second time in three days, the Philadelphia 76ers coasted past the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, this time winning 147-116. The 147 points were a season-high for the Sixers and their most since 2019. They led by as many as 41 points before getting to give the starters the rest of the night off before the third quarter was even complete.
chatsports.com
Noesen May Suit Up Tonight, Game Time Decision
Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for the return of a healthy Stefan Noesen. Noesen was injured early in the game against the New York Rangers a week ago at MSG. Noesen suffered the famous lower body injury title after the...
chatsports.com
Marquee Sports Network announces full coverage of the Cubs Convention
The first Cubs Convention in three years kicks off this Friday, January 13 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago. One thing I remember about past Conventions is that the weather outside was generally either snowy or brutally cold or both. This weekend, though, temperatures in Chicago will be seasonal, near 40 degrees. So at least for those heading to the Sheraton, the weather won’t be a factor.
chatsports.com
USF’s Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Wants More out of Her Final Season
GAME 19 | WED., JAN. 11, 2023 | 7 P.M. | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER. Jim Louk (PxP), Leah Secondo (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com) Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color) Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com. Series: Memphis leads the series, 15-14 Twitter Updates: @USFWBB. Tickets: (800) Go-Bulls; USFBullsTix.
chatsports.com
One Broadcast Crew for NFL Wild-Card Weekend Sticks Out From the Others
1. The broadcast crews for NFL wild-card weekend are set. Seahawks-49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston. Chargers-Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy. SUNDAY:. Dolphins-Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo. Giants-Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen. Ravens-Bengals, 8:15 p.m....
Comments / 0