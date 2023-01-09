ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

76ers Trade Targets: 10 Surprising NBA Trade Candidates The Sixers Could Trade For Ft Gordon Hayward

Today’s 76ers trade rumors take a look at 10 players the Sixers could trade for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline with now less than a month away. The Sixers are vying for home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but have some work to do to get there. Could someone like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan come to the City of Brotherly Love? The Hornets could be shopping Go.
NBA releases Midseason Media Survey, Sixers voted 8th-best team

The NBA released its Midseason Media Survey today, asking a beat reporter or columnist from the 30 NBA markets (including two from both New York and Los Angeles) questions about the current state of the league and predictions for its future. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was Philadelphia’s representative. Let’s examine any of the relevant categories in which the Sixers were included or represented.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Game 42: Against the Heat, the Bucks will...
Who would win a USA vs. the world NBA All-Star game?

LOS ANGELES – It’s been discussed probably in barber shops and likely around water coolers all over America. And that. is, what would happen if a team of American-born NBA players play an All-Star game against a team of international players?. Inquiring minds would like to know. “There’s...
Preview: Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs last game was an away game on January 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 25-9-7 so far. The Nashville Predators last played an away game on January 9 against the Ottawa Senators. The Predators won by a score of 3-0, and their current league record is 19-14-6.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division. Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.
RALEIGH, NC
NBA GAMETHREAD: OKC Thunder (18-22) @ Miami HEAT (21-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-20) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) at the FTX Arena tonight in a nationally televised game on TNT. Starters Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin who will all sit out. INACTIVE/INJURIES. Heat. Gabe Vincent,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Xavier, DePaul Set for Saturday Matinee

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action vs DePaul on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from Cintas Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-10, 0-8) vs DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS (10-7, 3-3) Game Info - Saturday, Jan. 14 - 2 p.m. - Cintas Center (10,224) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports)...
CINCINNATI, OH
UCF Outlasts Memphis in Double Overtime in Wednesday Action

UCF defeated Memphis in one of four American Athletic Conference men's basketball games on Wednesday, January 11. ORLANDO -- UCF defeated Memphis, 107-104, in double overtime on Wednesday night. The combined 211 points were the most in an American Athletic Conference league contest and tied for the most for an...
ORLANDO, FL
Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Washington continues homestand on Wednesday

The Washington Wizards are continuing their four-game home-stand. This is the second game in that sequence, after hosting the Pelicans and prior to hosting the Knicks and then the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The Wizards are not only playing at home but also multiple 3-day rest periods, having played on Jan. 3, then Jan. 6, and now Jan. 9. A rare schedule break.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia easily dispatches Pistons for second time in three days

Montrezl Harrell - 1 The Detroit Pistons: great for padding one’s own place in the standings, not great for competitive basketball viewing. For the second time in three days, the Philadelphia 76ers coasted past the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, this time winning 147-116. The 147 points were a season-high for the Sixers and their most since 2019. They led by as many as 41 points before getting to give the starters the rest of the night off before the third quarter was even complete.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Noesen May Suit Up Tonight, Game Time Decision

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for the return of a healthy Stefan Noesen. Noesen was injured early in the game against the New York Rangers a week ago at MSG. Noesen suffered the famous lower body injury title after the...
Marquee Sports Network announces full coverage of the Cubs Convention

The first Cubs Convention in three years kicks off this Friday, January 13 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago. One thing I remember about past Conventions is that the weather outside was generally either snowy or brutally cold or both. This weekend, though, temperatures in Chicago will be seasonal, near 40 degrees. So at least for those heading to the Sheraton, the weather won’t be a factor.
CHICAGO, IL
USF’s Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Wants More out of Her Final Season

GAME 19 | WED., JAN. 11, 2023 | 7 P.M. | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER. Jim Louk (PxP), Leah Secondo (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com) Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color) Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com. Series: Memphis leads the series, 15-14 Twitter Updates: @USFWBB. Tickets: (800) Go-Bulls; USFBullsTix.
TAMPA, FL
One Broadcast Crew for NFL Wild-Card Weekend Sticks Out From the Others

1. The broadcast crews for NFL wild-card weekend are set. Seahawks-49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston. Chargers-Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy. SUNDAY:. Dolphins-Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo. Giants-Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen. Ravens-Bengals, 8:15 p.m....

