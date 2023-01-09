Montrezl Harrell - 1 The Detroit Pistons: great for padding one’s own place in the standings, not great for competitive basketball viewing. For the second time in three days, the Philadelphia 76ers coasted past the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, this time winning 147-116. The 147 points were a season-high for the Sixers and their most since 2019. They led by as many as 41 points before getting to give the starters the rest of the night off before the third quarter was even complete.

