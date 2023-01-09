Take our survey on proposed bus routes around future North King and South Snohomish light rail stations

Read full article on original website
kingcountymetro.blog
Metro Weekend Update – January 13-16, 2023
For a complete list of current service advisories, please visit Metro's Service Advisories page. Spokane St Swing Bridge has reopened to people biking, walking, rolling, and driving following successful repairs and testing on Friday afternoon, January 13;. The removal of the temporary bike detour on 1st Ave S will occur...
kingcountymetro.blog
Transit service update Jan. 16-20: Routes 301 and 304 suspended; travel tools and alternatives available
King County Metro continues to deliver about 95% of our typical 11,000 weekday trips with only routes 301 and 304 temporarily suspended and some trip cancellations expected Jan. 16-20. We continue to make progress on fleet repairs and appreciate your patience while we complete this important work. Before traveling, please...
kingcountymetro.blog
Bus fleet update: Manufacturer replacement parts allow repairs to continue
With guidance and replacement parts supplied by bus manufacturer New Flyer, King County Metro has repaired and restored dozens of buses that were sidelined in December when a steering issue was identified. We appreciate the patience and support of riders as we focus on addressing this safety issue. On the...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in...
Seattle-area lawmaker introduces legislation to ban cashless retailers
Story at a glance A Seattle-area lawmaker has introduced a new proposal aimed at banning cashless retailers. The proposal, introduced by Metropolitan King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, would require retailers in non-incorporated parts of the county to accept cash payments of up to $250 for a single transaction. Under the proposal, businesses would also…
seattlemedium.com
Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market
The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.
247Sports
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
