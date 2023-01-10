Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Quartz
New York nurses’ union has reached a tentative deal to end the strike
More than 7,000 nurses were due to return to work today (Jan. 12) after reaching a tentative new contract with two major hospitals in New York City that includes a commitment to increased staff and higher wages. Three days after embarking on the largest strike the city has seen in decades, the New York State Nurses Association announced preliminary agreements with Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique
Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
NY Gov. Hochul’s State of the State: 5 takeaways on bail laws, housing plan and more
Gov. Kathy Hochul greets lawmakers as she walks to the podium to deliver the deliver her second State of the State address. The Democratic governor wants to index the minimum wage to inflation, push for more changes to the state’s bail laws and create 800,000 units of housing. [ more › ]
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry
Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
Comments / 3