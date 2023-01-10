ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quartz

New York nurses’ union has reached a tentative deal to end the strike

More than 7,000 nurses were due to return to work today (Jan. 12) after reaching a tentative new contract with two major hospitals in New York City that includes a commitment to increased staff and higher wages. Three days after embarking on the largest strike the city has seen in decades, the New York State Nurses Association announced preliminary agreements with Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique

Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
Shore News Network

Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry

Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy