Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.

1 DAY AGO