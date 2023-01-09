Read full article on original website
A law firm involved in FTX's bankruptcy is under fire from 4 senators after an ex-customer noted that it earned $20 million from the crypto giant
An FTX customer filed an objection to law firm Sullivan & Cromwell acting as the crypto exchange's counsel. The objection notes that FTX had already done business with the law firm to the tune of $20.5 million. Now four senators including Elizabeth Warren have written to the judge with concerns...
