NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Sign Up for ‘AlertSCC' for Storm Updates
Storms will continue to slam the Bay Area, prompting more flood watches for the entire region. Santa Clara County officials are now urging residents to sign up for AlertSCC - a platform the county and its cities use to send direct text and e-mail updates on the storm's progress and any evacuations, flooding or road closures.
NBC Bay Area
Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Indefinitely Due to Sinkhole
Highway 92 was shut down indefinitely in both directions early Thursday morning because of a sinkhole, hours after one lane had been reopened from a Wednesday closure for a dip in the roadway, according to San Mateo County authorities. The county sent an alert at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday indicating...
NBC Bay Area
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to Sinkhole Potential
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Pilarcitos Creek Road due to the possibility of a sinkhole opening up, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol said there is a dip in the westbound lane of the highway west of upper Highway 35...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Sandbags, warming centers, emergency declarations
There are two sandbag stations in Morgan Hill, with supplies for residents who desire to protect their homes or property during inclement weather. One is near the El Toro Fire Station, at the intersection of Old Monterey and Monterey Roads, and the other is at the city’s Corporation yard, 100 Edes Court.
Morgan Hill Times
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy escapes latest storm with widespread flooding
Highway 101 in Gilroy was shut down for more than six hours on Jan. 9 after Uvas Creek spilled over near Mesa Road, submerging multiple homes and turning the heavily traveled roadway into a slow-moving river. Highway 25 south of Gilroy was reportedly briefly closed as well, while fallen power...
NBC Bay Area
Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County
There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
climaterwc.com
By the numbers: San Mateo County storm response
San Mateo County has released numbers aiming to provide insight on its response to the heavy storms that have caused damage, flooding and displacement since New Year’s Eve. 236: Displaced individuals temporarily housed in hotels. 2,001: Meals served to displaced residents. 160: Unhoused individuals enrolled in the Inclement Weather...
KSBW.com
Dozens of people rescued as Pacheco Creek flooded north San Benito County
Calif. — San Benito County issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to Pacheco Creek overflowing Monday afternoon. First responders rescued 24 people and four animals with high-water vehicles after Pacheco Creek overflowed. Lover’s Lane was under several feet of water, which promoted an emergency...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter
Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter. Advocates in the South Bay say many of the homeless have been moved to shelters and higher ground. Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose say they’ve opened centers to as many people as possible and will continue providing emergency shelter until the storms are over.
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
NBC Bay Area
Evacuations Ordered in Parts of Santa Cruz County, Landslide Closes Highway 17
Heavy rains and runoff prompted a flash flood warning and an evacuation order for parts of Santa Cruz County on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service and the sheriff's office. The levels of the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek were rising rapidly due to intense rainfall, the...
Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered
SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
