4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Department of Wonder
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Smack dab in the middle of Sugar Land Town Square, a black building stands out from the beige that surrounds it. This is the Department of Wonder. "It’s such a new and interesting concept that nobody’s ever really tried before," said theatrical manager Kevin Holden.
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
fox26houston.com
Cohousing development offers community, cost savings, and sustainability
HOUSTON - The first co-housing development in Texas is being built in east Houston, as more families are looking for a lifestyle offering a sense of community, cost savings, and sustainability. REAL ESTATE IN 2023: Best, worst locations to move to in the new year. The Cohousing Association of America...
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Mercy Village Shopping Center
Mercy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Mercy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
KHOU
Poinsettias are a year-round plant
HOUSTON — Peter Nelson, with Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, started working in the water garden business in 1995. Nelson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture. For more information on Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, visit nelsonwatergardens.com or give them a call at 281-391-4769. Sherri Harrah is co-owner...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
KHOU
Celebrate National Milk Day With Milk Mustache
Houston's newest cookie shop brings crunchy, gooey 6-oz. treats and edible cookie dough to Tanglewood + meet the mom of four behind Milk Mustache's sweet success.
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Public housing waitlist in Houston reopening for first time in 5 years, HHA says
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2018, the Houston Housing Authority is reopening its public housing waiting list. HHA was forced to temporarily close the waitlist five years ago in response to Houston’s growing affordable housing shortage. “Houston is experiencing one of the nation’s worst affordable housing...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
Word on the street...League City...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses, and people.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
'The sky isn’t the limit' | Scholarship recipient thankful for help from Houston Frontiers Club
HOUSTON — Meet Ashton Parker, one of the more than 1,000 students who received the Greater Houston Frontiers Club's (GHFC) MLK Memorial Scholarship. Parker, who went to Westfield High School, applied for the scholarship in the fall of 2021. Now 19, he's a sophomore at Southern University A&M College...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
Eggs are expensive right now. Here's how to save when shopping.
The price of eggs rose more than 49 percent from November 2021 to November 2022.
