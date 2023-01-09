ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Department of Wonder

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Smack dab in the middle of Sugar Land Town Square, a black building stands out from the beige that surrounds it. This is the Department of Wonder. "It’s such a new and interesting concept that nobody’s ever really tried before," said theatrical manager Kevin Holden.
SUGAR LAND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cohousing development offers community, cost savings, and sustainability

HOUSTON - The first co-housing development in Texas is being built in east Houston, as more families are looking for a lifestyle offering a sense of community, cost savings, and sustainability. REAL ESTATE IN 2023: Best, worst locations to move to in the new year. The Cohousing Association of America...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Poinsettias are a year-round plant

HOUSTON — Peter Nelson, with Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, started working in the water garden business in 1995. Nelson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture. For more information on Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, visit nelsonwatergardens.com or give them a call at 281-391-4769. Sherri Harrah is co-owner...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants

In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
HOUSTON, TX

